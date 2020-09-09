Lopez Holdings Corporation: Notice of Annual Stockholdersâ€™ Meeting

MANILA, Philippines — (As released) Please be advised that the annual stockholders’ meeting of Lopez Holdings Corporation (the “Corporation”) will be held virtually at AGM@Convene on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 10 a.m., to discuss the following:

Agenda

Call to Order Proof of Service of Notice Certification of Quorum Approval of Minutes of Previous Stockholders’ Meeting Held on June 11, 2019 Chairman’s Message Report of Management Ratification of the Audited Financial Statements Ratification of the Acts of the Board and of Management Election of Directors for Ensuing Year Appointment of External Auditors Other Business Adjournment

For purposes of the meeting, only stockholders of record as of September 9, 2020 are entitled to notice of, and to vote in said meeting. Stockholders who wish to participate in the stockholders’ meeting through remote communication are required to register by 6 p.m. on September 23, 2020 at https://agm.conveneagm.com/lpz_asm2020. Stockholders who have successfully registered will receive an email with instructions on how to access a secure online portal which will allow them to participate and vote at the meeting, either by voting electronically or through the Chairman of the meeting as proxy. A stockholder who chooses to vote electronically should vote on the agenda items through the secure online portal. A stockholder who does not wish to vote electronically can only appoint the Chairman of the meeting as proxy. The stockholder may either execute the proxy form electronically, or download, fill-up, scan and upload the proxy form found therein.

Duly-accomplished proxy forms should be received by the Corporation by 6 p.m. on September 23, 2020.

The requirements and procedure for participating and voting are set forth in Annex “A“ of the Information Statement.

Pursuant to the SEC Notice dated April 20, 2020, the Information Statement and its attachments, the minutes of the previous stockholders’ meeting, and other documents related to the meeting may be accessed through the Corporation’s website www.lopez-holdings.ph.

The proceedings of the annual stockholders’ meeting will be recorded in audio and video format.

Mandaluyong City, August 26, 2020.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

Enrique I. Quiason

Corporate Secretary