Agriculture

Fish vendors told: Keep prices reasonable this Holy Week

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
April 15, 2025 | 5:27pm
Vendors clean various seafood products up for sale at a market in Quezon City on March 17, 2023.
The Philippine STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — As Catholics abstain from meat this Holy Week, the Department of Agriculture (DA) has urged fish vendors not to take advantage of consumers in the coming days.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, April 15, deputy spokesperson Joycel Panlilio said there is a stable supply of fish for the Lenten season, so fish vendors should have no reason to increase prices.

While demand is expected to increase this week, she said it “should not also be used as a reason” to adjust prices further. 

“Sa ating mga kababayan, huwag po sana nating gawing dahilan ang Holy Week at pagtaas ng demand sa ating mga isda ngayong Semana Santa para po ang ating mga kababayan na mag-e-enjoy sa fish ay hindi po mahirapan o iyong kanila pong pagbili. Sa tamang presyo lang,” Panlilio said.

(To our fellow Filipinos, let us not use the Holy Week and the increased demand for fish during this time as a reason to make it harder for those who enjoy fish to purchase it. It should be priced fairly.)

According to the department’s price monitoring, fish prices per kilogram have fluctuated over the past three weeks. Retail prices for some varieties have increased, while others have remained stable or even declined.

For galunggong, or local round scad, consumers in Metro Manila markets can expect prices to range from P180 to P320 per kilogram, with the prevailing price at P240 as of Monday, April 14. 

Last month, on March 24, galunggong was priced between P260 and P380 per kilogram, with a prevailing price of P300. This decreased by around P60 to P80 from April 1 to April 7.  

Alumahan, also known as Indian mackerel, saw a similar trend with the latest prices at P270 to 360 per kilogram, and a prevailing price of P300. 

Among the fishes that have the same price in Metro Manila markets are bangus (milkfish), sardines, and tilapia. As of Monday, they cost:

  • Bangus - P140 to P250 per kilogram
  • Sardines - P100 to P120 per kilogram
  • Tilapia - P120 to P180 per kilogram.

Catholics observe fasting and penance on Ash Wednesday, Good Friday and all Fridays of Lent. During these days, they traditionally abstain from meat, often substituting it with fish.

Ash Wednesday is scheduled for April 16.

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

FISH

HOLY WEEK

LENTEN
