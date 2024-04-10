^

Agriculture

Repeal of liberalization law urged to combat high rice inflation

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 10, 2024 | 5:12pm
Repeal of liberalization law urged to combat high rice inflation
This photo shows a farmer gathering palay in a rice field.
STAR/Edd Gumban, file

MANILA, Philippines — A farmer group on Wednesday said that reversing the rice liberalization law would help address the low procurement of rice grains and high rice inflation.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) said that the law gave “much authority and upper hand” to private rice traders in controlling rice supply and prices, while rice farmers struggle with production and harvests due to drought and dry spells.

The group also said that government rice importation would not solve the crisis and could harm the country's rice industry further.

"It is easy and convenient for the government to rely on importation to ensure rice supply but importation and liberalization are what's causing the cyclic rice crisis," the group’s statement read, quoting KMP Chairperson Danilo Ramos.

“Many farmers reported stunted palay crops due to a lack of rainwater and irrigation as a result of the ongoing El Niño,” it added.

Citing the National Food Administration (NFA), the group also said that the agency’s palay procurement for February fell short of its target as rice traders outbid the NFA.

RELATED: NFA fails to meet palay procurement target in February

“The NFA's palay buying price is at P23 per kilo while traders offer P25 to P27 per kilo for clean and dry palay,” the group’s statement read. 

"Farmers are willing to sell to the NFA if only the agency would offer a higher buying price. Sobrang taas pa rin ng gastos sa produksyon sa bawat ektarya ng palay. Kung mababa ang bili ng NFA sa palay ng mga magsasaka, wala nang kikitain o malulugi ang mga magsasaka," the group added, quoting Ramos.

(Farmers are willing to sell to the NFA if only the agency would offer a higher buying price. The production costs per hectare of rice are still very high. If the NFA buys rice from farmers at a low price, farmers will either earn nothing or incur losses).

Last week, the Philippine Statistics Authority said that the country’s rice inflation rose to 24.4% in March, slightly up from February's 23.7%.

National Statistician and Philippine Statistics Authority chief Claire Dennis Mapa said that rice inflation is expected to rise until July. 

On April 3, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that agricultural damage from the El Niño phenomenon exceeded P1.2 billion, impacting nearly 30,000 farmers and fisherfolk.

RELATED: El Niño agri damage hits P1.2 billion — NDRRMC

vuukle comment

NATIONAL FOOD ADMINISTRATION

NFA

PHILIPPINE STATISTICS AUTHORITY

RICE

RICE LIBERALIZATION LAW
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
DOH: Medical cannabis proposals need strong science, cost-effective analysis
February 13, 2024 - 7:24pm

DOH: Medical cannabis proposals need strong science, cost-effective analysis

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | February 13, 2024 - 7:24pm
The Department of Health said Tuesday that proposals to legalize medical cannabis or marijuana use should be based on rigorous...
Agriculture
fbtw
DBM approves P455-million funding to aid rice farmers
February 13, 2024 - 7:17pm

DBM approves P455-million funding to aid rice farmers

By Ian Laqui | February 13, 2024 - 7:17pm
The funds were disbursed to the Department of Agriculture and three other government-owned and controlled corporations to...
Agriculture
fbtw
Q4 agricultural value production up by 0.7% &mdash; PSA
January 30, 2024 - 4:25pm

Q4 agricultural value production up by 0.7% — PSA

By Ian Laqui | January 30, 2024 - 4:25pm
The country's fourth quarter agricultural output in 2023 grew by 0.7%, rebounding from the -1.0% contraction in the same period...
Agriculture
fbtw
30% of vegetables wasted due to poor logistics &mdash; DA
January 16, 2024 - 5:55pm

30% of vegetables wasted due to poor logistics — DA

January 16, 2024 - 5:55pm
Around 30% of all vegetables produced in the Philippines get discarded or become wastage due to inefficient logistics, according...
Agriculture
fbtw
Farmers credited for strong rice supply until 2024
October 16, 2023 - 10:55am

Farmers credited for strong rice supply until 2024

October 16, 2023 - 10:55am
The country will enjoy a strong supply of rice up to early next year thanks to the efforts as well as the abundant harvest...
Agriculture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with