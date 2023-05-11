^

Agriculture

Philippines, Vietnam to expand relations beyond rice trade

Philstar.com
May 11, 2023 | 11:36am
economy
Farmers dry their rice crops in the middle of the sun at Brgy. Paligue in Candaba, Pampanga on April 1, 2023.
STAR/Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit on Wednesday to discuss opportunities for further cooperation on trade, tourism as well as defense and security.

Marcos Jr. said ties between the two countries should expand “beyond just in trading in rice” and should go into other areas such as rehabilitating tourism following the pandemic or even try the trade of other products.

He added that discussions between Philippine and Vietnamese foreign service and military leaders may be initiated soon.

“I think that the market is ripe for continued development in the areas of course as I mention, in agriculture, transfer of technologies for climate change, the different areas that we have been looking at also at specific products that Vietnam has been successful at,” Marcos Jr. said.

The Philippines is Vietnam’s largest rice market, with Manila receiving 2.47 metric tons of rice from Vietnam in 2022. Rice export to the Philippines last year stood at $1.4 billion.

Pham assured Marcos that Vietnam will continue trying “to provide a long-term strategic supply” to the Philippines products it can produce.

He also expressed “great sympathy” for Manila, as among the factors affecting the country’s agricultural productivity is its vulnerability to natural disasters.

Vietnam, on the other hand, asked for the Philippines’ support in its candidacies in various United Nations agencies, such as the UN Human Rights Council and the UN Security Council.

The Philippines last year also made its bid for a seat at the UN Security Council.

Leaders from ASEAN-member states are in Indonesia this week for the 42nd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, where talks regarding the situations in Myanmar and the South China Sea as well as the human trafficking issue across states take the stage. — Kaycee Valmonte

ASEAN SUMMIT

BONGBONG MARCOS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Philippines, Vietnam to expand relations beyond rice trade
1 hour ago

Philippines, Vietnam to expand relations beyond rice trade

1 hour ago
Marcos Jr. said ties between the two countries should expand “beyond just in trading in rice” and should go into...
Agriculture
fbtw
Farm output surprises with Q1 growth
21 hours ago

Farm output surprises with Q1 growth

21 hours ago
Agricultural output rebounded in the first quarter, but prospects could turn gloomy in the coming months as an analyst sees...
Agriculture
fbtw
Marcos Jr. admin appoints new Sugar board administrator
12 days ago

Marcos Jr. admin appoints new Sugar board administrator

12 days ago
Azcona previously represented the interest of sugar planters on the SRA board.
Agriculture
fbtw
Philippines still Vietnam's largest rice market in 2022
November 5, 2022 - 2:18pm

Philippines still Vietnam's largest rice market in 2022

November 5, 2022 - 2:18pm
The Philippines remained the biggest importer of rice from Vietnam from January to September this year, the Vietnamese government...
Agriculture
fbtw
Philippines approves GMO 'golden rice' for commercial production
July 23, 2021 - 4:30pm

Philippines approves GMO 'golden rice' for commercial production

July 23, 2021 - 4:30pm
The Philippines became the world's first country Friday to approve the commercial production of genetically modified...
Agriculture
fbtw
Syngenta takes Philippine agriculture to greater heights with approval of 2 products for drone use
Sponsored
May 6, 2021 - 9:32am

Syngenta takes Philippine agriculture to greater heights with approval of 2 products for drone use

May 6, 2021 - 9:32am
Use of drone technology also helps ensure the farmers’ safety, since handling and application of insecticides will now...
Agriculture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with