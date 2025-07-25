^

Business

MRT-3 goes cashless; LRT to follow soon

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 25, 2025 | 2:10pm
Officials from the Department of Transportation demonstrate the new cashless method of payment at the MRT-3 on July 25, 2025.
DOTr via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Friday, July 25, announced that the MRT-3 now accepts cashless payments.

Commuters can simply tap their debit or credit cards at the gates or generate a QR code with their e-wallets. 

DOTr Secretary Vince Dizon led the unveiling at the MRT-3 Ayala Station. There, he demonstrated how to use the GCash app at the gate. Commuters can press the "Commute" icon on the app, which will generate a QR code they can scan at the gates.

"Walang dagdag sa pasahe dito. 'Yung sistema, kung ano ang ikakaltas sa GCash n'yo, sa credit card n'yo, sa debit card n'yo, pareho lang kung bumili kayo ng single journey ticket," Dizon said. 

(There is no additional fare. The system is, whatever is in your GCash, your credit card, your debit card, it is the same as a single journey ticket.) 

Dizon also said the same cashless options can soon be expected for LRT-1 and LRT-2, with help from GCash and RCBC. 

The transport chief called this mode of payment the first of its kind in the world, explaining that the payment setup can accept both NFC and QR codes in one terminal. 

In a Facebook post, the DOTr listed the following banks participating in the MRT-3’s cashless payment method: 

  • GCash - Visa (Debit), QR Code   
  • Landbank - Mastercard (Debit/Credit), Visa (Debit) 
  • BPI -  Visa (Debit/Credit)
  • BDO -   Mastercard (Credit), Visa (Debit/Credit)
  • HSBC - Visa (Debit) 
  • GOTyme - Visa (Debit) 
  • Union Bank - Visa (Debit) 
  • RCBC - Mastercard (Debit/Credit), Visa (Debit) 
  • Metrobank - Mastercard (Credit)
  • Security Bank - Mastercard (Credit)
  • Maya -  Visa (Debit/Credit)
  • Chinabank - Mastercard (Credit)

DOTR

GCASH

MRT-3

VINCE DIZON
