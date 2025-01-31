Government completes 7 priority infrastructure in 2024

MANILA, Philippines — The government has completed seven priority infrastructure projects under the infrastructure flagship project (IFP) list as of last year, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

“By the end of 2024, seven IFPs have been completed,” NEDA Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon said in a press conference.

Of the seven projects, six were completed last year.

Those completed last year are the P5.26-billion Arterial Road Bypass Project Phase III (Plaridel Bypass), the P12.54-billion Flood Risk Improvement and Management Project for Cagayan de Oro River, the P7.57-billion Integrated Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Adaptation Measures in the Low Lying Areas of Pampanga Bay Project, the P8.03-billion Panguil Bay Bridge, the P4.63-billion Pasig-Marikina River Channel Improvement Project Phase V and the P3.73- billion Surallah-T’Boli-San Jose Road, South Cotabato.

Meanwhile, the P1.24-billion Samar Pacific Coastal Road Project was completed in 2023.

For this year, the government expects 13 IFPs to be completed.

Those expected to reach completion this year include the P5.71-billion Angat Water Transmission Improvement Project - Aqueduct No. 7, the P12.65-billion C5 South Link Expressway Project, the P3.25-billion Cagayan de Oro Coastal Road, the P3.80-billion Cagayan de Oro Diversion Road Extension, the P35.74-billion Cavite-Laguna Expressway, the P14.94-billion Central Luzon Link Expressway Phase I, the P4.04-billion China Aid Localized Project for Davao River Bridge (Bucana Bridge), the P40.77-billion Health System Enhancement to Address and Limit COVID-19 Project, the P14.07-billion Regional Fish Port Project for Greater Capital Region and the P19.18-billion Second Additional Financing for Philippine Rural Development Project.

Projects identified as IFPs are those being prioritized in terms of the government’s budget preparation and benefiting from expedited issuance of applicable permits and licenses.

Edillon said infrastructure development remains a crucial driver of economic recovery and long-term growth.

“It is essential to collaborate with LGUs (local government units) to ensure the expedited completion of these projects and that these new infrastructures effectively promote growth within their respective areas,” she said.

The Philippines is aiming to achieve a six to eight-percent economic growth this year.

Last year, the economy posted a 5.6-percent growth, faster than the 5.5-percent growth in 2023, but below the government’s growth goal of six to 6.5 percent.