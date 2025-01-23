^

Business

Stocks snap two-day slide

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
January 23, 2025 | 12:00am
Stocks snap two-day slide
The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) increased by 0.13 percent or 8.13 points to end at 6,348.34.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Share prices inched up following cues from US equities, snapping the local market’s two-day slide.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) increased by 0.13 percent or 8.13 points to end at 6,348.34.

The broader All Shares index, however, remained in negative territory, slipping by 0.05 percent or 1.71 points to 3,698.53.

RCBC chief economist Michael Ricafort said the PSEi settled slightly higher after US stock markets gained a day after US President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Ricafort said that some of Trump’s protectionist policies are seen benefitting some US businesses and industries, thus triggering a rise in US stocks on Tuesday.

“The PSEi also corrected higher on possible local policy rate cut as early as the next BSP rate-setting meeting on Feb. 13, 2025, the first for 2025, based on recent signals from local monetary officials,” Ricafort said.

Net value turnover improved to P4.09 billion from the previous day’s P3.28 billion.

All sectors finished in the red, except for services which increased by 0.71 percent.

Mining and oil posted the biggest decline at 0.54 percent.

Market breadth remained negative as decliners crushed advancers, 103 to 73, while 65 issues were unchanged.

BDO Unibank was yesterday’s top traded company, dropping by 1.04 percent to P142.50 per share, followed by URC which plunged by 2.27 percent to P64.50.

Among index members, Century Pacific Food gained the most with 2.55 percent, while Wilcon registered the largest drop of 3.58 percent.

PSEI
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MIAA relocating offices to former 88 Airport Lounge

MIAA relocating offices to former 88 Airport Lounge

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Manila International Airport Authority is relocating its operations to a former hotel close to the Ninoy Aquino International...
Business
fbtw
Clark ready to host more island flights

Clark ready to host more island flights

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The private operator of the Clark International Airport is prepared to accommodate more flights as a result of the impending...
Business
fbtw
Trump says would be open to Musk buying TikTok
play

Trump says would be open to Musk buying TikTok

16 hours ago
US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would be open to tech billionaire Elon Musk -- the owner of social media platform...
Business
fbtw
Online platforms becoming &lsquo;gateway&rsquo; for smoking prevalence, says senator

Online platforms becoming ‘gateway’ for smoking prevalence, says senator

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian on Wednesday raised the alarm on the proliferation of illegal cigarettes and vape products on online...
Business
fbtw
India uses AI to stop stampedes at world's biggest gathering

India uses AI to stop stampedes at world's biggest gathering

By Arunabh Saikia | 12 hours ago
Keen to improve India's abysmal crowd management record at large-scale religious events, organizers of the world's largest...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

On school reunions and celebration of friendship

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 1 hour ago
Last weekend, Jan. 18-19, I attended our high school annual reunion at the former Cadiz City High School in Negros Occidental, Batch 1980. It was our 45th anniversary. When we graduated in 1980, there were 12 sections...
Business
fbtw
RCBC raises $350 million from offshore bonds

RCBC raises $350 million from offshore bonds

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
Yuchengco-led Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. has raised $350 million of five-year senior unsecured fixed rate sustainability...
Business
fbtw
CLI earmarks P12 billion for maiden Luzon projects

CLI earmarks P12 billion for maiden Luzon projects

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Cebu Landmasters Inc., a listed real estate developer focused in the Visayas and Mindanao, is preparing to spend P12 billion...
Business
fbtw

Top Line eyes much lower proceeds from IPO

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Top Line Business Development Corp. is looking to raise about P900 million from its upcoming initial public offering eyed in the second quarter, significantly lower than the previously targeted proceeds of as much...
Business
fbtw
Netflix reports surge in subscribers, new price hikes

Netflix reports surge in subscribers, new price hikes

15 hours ago
Netflix on Tuesday said it added nearly 19 million subscribers during the holiday season to finish out last year with more...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with