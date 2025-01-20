^

Marcos pushes for local production as Tesla launches HQ

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
January 20, 2025 | 6:17pm
Marcos pushes for local production as Tesla launches HQ
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends the launch of the Tesla Center Philippines in Taguig City on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.
Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed hope that Tesla could eventually manufacture its vehicles locally in the Philippines.

Marcos made the remarks at the launch of the Tesla Center Philippines in Taguig City on Monday, January 20. Tesla began its local operations in November 2024, and the new facility serves as the company’s first official center in the country, functioning as its headquarters and main office.

“More than helping environmental sustainability, Tesla also empowers our workforce. Every hire represents an investment in the Filipino talent that will drive this transition forward,"  Marcos said in his speech.

"With plans to expand further, Tesla is building a generation of Filipinos equipped to lead in the global shift towards sustainable technologies such as this,” he added. "It is our fervent hope that Tesla might one day choose to manufacture its vehicles in the Philippines."

The president highlighted the Philippines’ vulnerability to climate change. He also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to plans and policies that will mitigate the impact of global warming.

“We recognize that to combat this faceless enemy, or at least to mitigate its effects, we must be equally aggressive and swift in our actions. We also moved for sustainable development in our transport system by reducing carbon emissions in our vehicles,” he said.

Tesla in the Philippines

Tesla Motors Philippines Inc., a subsidiary of Tesla Inc., operates under its parent company, which has a market capitalization of $1.2 trillion.

The newly launched Tesla Center spans 1,900 square meters and is located in Bonifacio Global City. It features a Tesla Experience Centre (showroom), Service Centre, Delivery Centre, headquarters and main office, as well as Tesla chargers.

The Philippines is Tesla’s fourth market in Southeast Asia, following Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia.

