^

Business

Time is of the essence

HIDDEN AGENDA - Mary Ann LL. Reyes - The Philippine Star
January 19, 2025 | 12:00am

The outcome of any election has a huge ripple effect on the economy, influencing how businesses operate, plan and strategize for the future.

Election results impact business operations and can bring change in a number of ways. Possible shifts in the country’s tax and labor policy, regulatory changes, trade policies, government spending and infrastructure investments, consumer confidence and market stability all affect how businesses operate.

Potential investors, both domestic and foreign, also look at these factors to determine whether one country is a good place to invest in or not.

In the recently held Pilipinas Conference, top business leaders emphasized the need for stable policies to ensure economic growth this year.

Ayala Corp. chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala for one highlighted the importance of upholding the sanctity of contracts and ensuring long-term policy stability to encourage more investments in the country.

It is therefore of utmost importance that the results of the national and local elections to be held this coming May be one that truly reflect the choice of the people, hopefully of leaders who will have the best interest of the people and the nation at heart.

This probably is one reason why the business community is interested in the outcome of a petition filed by former Caloocan Rep. Edgar Erice nine months ago that is asking the Supreme Court to declare as null and void an agreement between the Commission on Elections and a consortium led by South Korean firm Miru Systems that awarded to the latter the P18 billion contract for the full automation system with transparency audit count to be used in the 2025 national and local elections.

They are wondering why the issue has not been resolved despite its urgency, considering that the elections are just around the corner.

In his petition filed April of last year, Erice asked the High Tribunal to declare as null and void the Comelec en banc resolution that awarded the contract to the Miru-led consortium, the notice of award, and the contract agreement itself. The consortium also includes Integrated Computer Systems, St. Timothy Construction Corp. and Centerpoint Solutions Technologies.

Erice also cited the reported failure of Miru’s system in a number of countries including in Iraq where major failures were reported in Miru’s technology during the election including failure to transmit results in 70 percent of voting stations on the first day of voting in December 2023, the absence of a written certification from the election authority on the successful use of the system in a prior electoral exercise here or abroad as required by the terms of reference, the use of a mock-up machine that has never been tested or utilized in any electoral contest, among others.

Observers have also noted that the exit of St. Timothy from the consortium resulting in the latter’s dissolution has put into question the remaining member’s capability to fulfill the job, another issue that the Supreme Court may want to consider.

It is not too late for the Supreme Court to step up and resolve these nagging questions. The integrity of our elections depends on it.

 

 

For comments, email at [email protected]

ELECTION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Foreign digital firms in PH only have 4 months left to comply with new VAT law

Foreign digital firms in PH only have 4 months left to comply with new VAT law

By Jerome Villanueva | 13 hours ago
Foreign digital service providers operating in the Philippines only have four months to comply with the mandatory...
Business
fbtw
TikTok could 'go dark' in US Sunday after Supreme Court ruling

TikTok could 'go dark' in US Sunday after Supreme Court ruling

14 hours ago
TikTok says it will "go dark" in the United States on Sunday unless the government provides assurances a new law calling for...
Business
fbtw
'More sad than shocked': TikTok users brace for ban

'More sad than shocked': TikTok users brace for ban

By Julie Jammot | 12 hours ago
"I almost, like, don't know how to define myself without TikTok," content creator Ayman Chaudhary sighed, reflecting the consternation...
Business
fbtw
Philippines growth likely 2nd fastest &ndash; World Bank

Philippines growth likely 2nd fastest – World Bank

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Philippines is expected to remain the second fastest-growing economy in Southeast Asia until 2026, according to the World...
Business
fbtw

Chilling effect

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
The significant contribution to the economy and to improving the lives of its people through the country’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) program is beyond doubt.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Where ideas come to life: Sustainability hub empowers young innovators

Where ideas come to life: Sustainability hub empowers young innovators

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Department of Science and Technology, together with De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, launched a materials library...
Business
fbtw

Philippines, South Korea partner to promote digital transformation, innovation

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Philippines has partnered with South Korea to pursue digital transformation and innovation efforts to drive economic growth.
Business
fbtw
Budget for RE development program hiked to P155 million

Budget for RE development program hiked to P155 million

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
The Marcos administration has ramped up funding for the country’s renewable energy development program this year, fueling...
Business
fbtw
Discovery World starts building new project in Siargao

Discovery World starts building new project in Siargao

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Discovery World Corp., the listed hotels and resorts developer of the Tiu family, has started construction of a new hospitality...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with