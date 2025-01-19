Time is of the essence

The outcome of any election has a huge ripple effect on the economy, influencing how businesses operate, plan and strategize for the future.

Election results impact business operations and can bring change in a number of ways. Possible shifts in the country’s tax and labor policy, regulatory changes, trade policies, government spending and infrastructure investments, consumer confidence and market stability all affect how businesses operate.

Potential investors, both domestic and foreign, also look at these factors to determine whether one country is a good place to invest in or not.

In the recently held Pilipinas Conference, top business leaders emphasized the need for stable policies to ensure economic growth this year.

Ayala Corp. chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala for one highlighted the importance of upholding the sanctity of contracts and ensuring long-term policy stability to encourage more investments in the country.

It is therefore of utmost importance that the results of the national and local elections to be held this coming May be one that truly reflect the choice of the people, hopefully of leaders who will have the best interest of the people and the nation at heart.

This probably is one reason why the business community is interested in the outcome of a petition filed by former Caloocan Rep. Edgar Erice nine months ago that is asking the Supreme Court to declare as null and void an agreement between the Commission on Elections and a consortium led by South Korean firm Miru Systems that awarded to the latter the P18 billion contract for the full automation system with transparency audit count to be used in the 2025 national and local elections.

They are wondering why the issue has not been resolved despite its urgency, considering that the elections are just around the corner.

In his petition filed April of last year, Erice asked the High Tribunal to declare as null and void the Comelec en banc resolution that awarded the contract to the Miru-led consortium, the notice of award, and the contract agreement itself. The consortium also includes Integrated Computer Systems, St. Timothy Construction Corp. and Centerpoint Solutions Technologies.

Erice also cited the reported failure of Miru’s system in a number of countries including in Iraq where major failures were reported in Miru’s technology during the election including failure to transmit results in 70 percent of voting stations on the first day of voting in December 2023, the absence of a written certification from the election authority on the successful use of the system in a prior electoral exercise here or abroad as required by the terms of reference, the use of a mock-up machine that has never been tested or utilized in any electoral contest, among others.

Observers have also noted that the exit of St. Timothy from the consortium resulting in the latter’s dissolution has put into question the remaining member’s capability to fulfill the job, another issue that the Supreme Court may want to consider.

It is not too late for the Supreme Court to step up and resolve these nagging questions. The integrity of our elections depends on it.

