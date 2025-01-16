^

Asialink eyes 50 new branches by Q2 Financing firm

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
January 16, 2025 | 12:00am
Asialink said the upcoming branches would be located across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, as it aims to offer more Filipinos and businesses accessible, innovative, and customer-centric financial services.
MANILA, Philippines —  Asialink Financing Corp. is ramping up its aggressive expansion as it targets to open 50 more stores by the second quarter of the year.

In a statement, the company said it closed 2024 with 200 branches from having only 116 branches the year before.

Asialink said the upcoming branches would be located across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, as it aims to offer more Filipinos and businesses accessible, innovative, and customer-centric financial services.

“For years, our unwavering commitment has been to empower more Filipinos and businesses across the nation through accessible and impactful financing solutions. We recognize the critical importance of expanding our reach to ensure that no community is left behind,” Asialink Group of Companies deputy CEO Eillen Mangubat said.

“As we step into 2025 with optimism and determination, we are confident in our ability to bring our innovative loan products and services to even more areas throughout the country, driving growth and fostering progress for countless individuals and enterprises,” Mangubat said.

In December, the company opened its 200th branch located in General Trias, Cavite.

“This solidifies Asialink’s position as a key financial partner for Filipinos and MSMEs across the country,” the company said referring to the milestone.

It added that the branch opening reflects the company’s strategic expansion to reach underserved communities, offering innovative loan products with fast, accessible and convenient loan approval, and services designed to help MSMEs grow their businesses and uplift their economic standing.

“Reaching our 200th branch is not just a milestone; it is a testament to our dedication to making financial solutions more accessible to MSMEs and Filipinos across the country,” Mangubat said.

“Expanding our presence allows us to empower more entrepreneurs to succeed and contribute to economic growth. This is part of our long-term vision to bring Asialink’s services closer to those who need them the most,” she said.

Asialink said the new General Trias branch would serve as a key hub for its operations in Cavite, an area known for its thriving business landscape and growing MSME community.     

