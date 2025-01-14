Employers urged to invest in upskilling to retain talent

Jobstreet by SEEK Philippines head of marketing Joey Yusingco said “the Filipino workforce’s dedication to learning is a tremendous asset that drives innovation and long-term success.”

MANILA, Philippines — An online job portal has urged Filipino employers to invest in upskilling of their workforce as part of their efforts to retain talent.

“Moreover, the commitment to growth and adaptability is essential for retaining talent and equipping individuals to adjust and thrive in an ever-changing work environment,” he said.

Findings of Jobstreet by SEEK’s “Decoding Global Talent Report:

GenAI Edition” showed that 40 percent of Filipino employees are willing to dedicate time to learning new skills at least once a week.

“This highlights a strong learning culture among Filipino talent, which employers can leverage by offering personalized skill-building opportunities,” the online job portal said.

It added that key areas of interest for employees include developing analytical and job-specific skills as well as enhancing creativity and project management abilities.

In terms of preferred training methods, Filipino professionals lean toward videos, online tutorials, workshops, seminars and even learning from their professional networks.

By investing in upskilling and reskilling initiatives that align with these preferences, Jobstreet emphasized that employers could create a motivated, future-ready workforce.

“This not only equips employees with the tools they need to excel but also fosters loyalty and long-term commitment to the organization,” Jobstreet said.

Aside from skill-building opportunities, Jobstreet also highlighted that providing fulfillment in work is another factor that will help in employee retention.

Citing its own data, Jobstreet said employees who find satisfaction in their work are 49 percent less likely to consider leaving their jobs compared to those who don’t.

“This underscores the growing importance of factors beyond compensation, such as work-life balance, meaningful relationships, and the opportunity to work for organizations that make a positive impact on society,” Jobstreet said.

In addition, services that support mental health and overall well-being have become a critical priority for employees, reflecting a shift in workplace expectations and the need for employers to foster a supportive and holistic work environment.

The online job portal said this could be achieved through establishing cross-cultural teams and training managers on unconscious bias, ensuring everyone’s culture and beliefs feel respected and valued.

It added that access to relevant content such as stress management and psychological safety should be seen as essential rather than merely something nice to have.

Jobstreet also noted that when hirers champion learning initiatives, it inspires employees to realize their potential in the workplace, which could further incentivize them to stay.

Furthermore, providing employees with stable yet flexible opportunities also plays a vital role in employee retention, citing that 67 percent of Filipino talent prefers having a stable job with a good work-life balance.

“Candidates are likewise more likely to stay in a company if it offers flexible working options such as work-from-home or hybrid arrangements,” Jobstreet said.