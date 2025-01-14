^

Business

Employers urged to invest in upskilling to retain talent

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
January 14, 2025 | 12:00am
Employers urged to invest in upskilling to retain talent
Jobstreet by SEEK Philippines head of marketing Joey Yusingco said “the Filipino workforce’s dedication to learning is a tremendous asset that drives innovation and long-term success.”
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — An online job portal has urged Filipino employers to invest in upskilling of their workforce as part of their efforts to retain talent.

Jobstreet by SEEK Philippines head of marketing Joey Yusingco said “the Filipino workforce’s dedication to learning is a tremendous asset that drives innovation and long-term success.”

“Moreover, the commitment to growth and adaptability is essential for retaining talent and equipping individuals to adjust and thrive in an ever-changing work environment,” he said.

Findings of Jobstreet by SEEK’s “Decoding Global Talent Report:
GenAI Edition” showed that 40 percent of Filipino employees are willing to dedicate time to learning new skills at least once a week.

“This highlights a strong learning culture among Filipino talent, which employers can leverage by offering personalized skill-building opportunities,” the online job portal said.

It added that key areas of interest for employees include developing analytical and job-specific skills as well as enhancing creativity and project management abilities.

In terms of preferred training methods, Filipino professionals lean toward videos, online tutorials, workshops, seminars and even learning from their professional networks.

By investing in upskilling and reskilling initiatives that align with these preferences, Jobstreet emphasized that employers could create a motivated, future-ready workforce.

“This not only equips employees with the tools they need to excel but also fosters loyalty and long-term commitment to the organization,” Jobstreet said.

Aside from skill-building opportunities, Jobstreet also highlighted that providing fulfillment in work is another factor that will help in employee retention.

Citing its own data, Jobstreet said employees who find satisfaction in their work are 49 percent less likely to consider leaving their jobs compared to those who don’t.

“This underscores the growing importance of factors beyond compensation, such as work-life balance, meaningful relationships, and the opportunity to work for organizations that make a positive impact on society,” Jobstreet said.

In addition, services that support mental health and overall well-being have become a critical priority for employees, reflecting a shift in workplace expectations and the need for employers to foster a supportive and holistic work environment.

The online job portal said this could be achieved through establishing cross-cultural teams and training managers on unconscious bias, ensuring everyone’s culture and beliefs feel respected and valued.

It added that access to relevant content such as stress management and psychological safety should be seen as essential rather than merely something nice to have.

Jobstreet also noted that when hirers champion learning initiatives, it inspires employees to realize their potential in the workplace, which could further incentivize them to stay.

Furthermore, providing employees with stable yet flexible opportunities also plays a vital role in employee retention, citing that 67 percent of Filipino talent prefers having a stable job with a good work-life balance.

“Candidates are likewise more likely to stay in a company if it offers flexible working options such as work-from-home or hybrid arrangements,” Jobstreet said.

JOBSTREET
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Investment, daw?

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Whoever is the not-so-bright economic adviser who convinced BBM to launch Maharlika as a sovereign wealth or investment fund did him and the country a big disfavor.
Business
fbtw
Meralco lowers electricity rates for January

Meralco lowers electricity rates for January

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
Meralco has lowered the electricity rate to P11.7428 per kWh this month, resulting in a slight reduction in household bills.Households...
Business
fbtw
PDIC chief allays concerns over deposit insurance fund

PDIC chief allays concerns over deposit insurance fund

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. has reassured the public that its Deposit Insurance Fund remains adequate even after...
Business
fbtw
Markets track Wall St losses after blockbuster US jobs report

Markets track Wall St losses after blockbuster US jobs report

8 hours ago
 Asian and European markets sank Monday after an outsized US jobs report dealt another blow to hopes for more interest...
Business
fbtw
Fuel prices up nearly P1 per liter for 2nd straight week

Fuel prices up nearly P1 per liter for 2nd straight week

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 14 hours ago
Motorists should brace for another fuel price hike, with gasoline and kerosene prices set to increase by nearly P1 per liter...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PAL adds new route from Cebu

PAL adds new route from Cebu

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 45 minutes ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is betting on a new route and expanding its Siargao flights from Cebu, as the carrier moves...
Business
fbtw
Essential FAQs: Filing tax returns and paying taxes explained

Essential FAQs: Filing tax returns and paying taxes explained

By Mary Rose De Leon-Isleta | 45 minutes ago
Clear tax filing instructions and guidelines are essential for promoting compliance and ensuring that taxpayers are not caught...
Business
fbtw
GCash widens reach in Japan

GCash widens reach in Japan

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 45 minutes ago
E-wallet leader GCash is reaching more areas in Japan through the expansion of its international partnership, allowing Filipinos...
Business
fbtw
Rice import volume hits 4.8 million MT in 2024

Rice import volume hits 4.8 million MT in 2024

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 45 minutes ago
The government revised upward the country’s total rice import volume last year to nearly 4.8 million metric tons after...
Business
fbtw
Maynilad on track to completing Las Pi&ntilde;as water reclamation facility

Maynilad on track to completing Las Piñas water reclamation facility

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 45 minutes ago
West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. said it is making significant progress in the construction of its P4.84-billion...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with