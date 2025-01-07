^

Business

Gov’t debt hits P16.09 trillion as of November 2024

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
January 7, 2025 | 5:03pm
Govâ€™t debt hits P16.09 trillion as of November 2024
A customer counts Philippines peso notes after trading her US dollars for Philippine pesos in Manila on Sept. 8, 2015.
AFP / Jay Directo

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) announced that government debt reached P16.09 trillion as of the end of November 2024.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 7, the BoT said the national government’s debt portfolio increased by 0.4% or P70.70 billion from October 2024. Debt as of October 2024 was recorded at P16.02 trillion. 

“The NG (national government’s) total outstanding debt reached P16.09 trillion as of end-November 2024,” the BoT said. 

The bureau attributed this to net financing and the depreciation of the peso, particularly in relation to foreign-currency-denominated debt. The BoT said the peso depreciated against the US dollar, from P58.198 at the end of October to P58.602 at the end of November.

The majority of the debt was locally incurred.

“Of the total debt stock, 67.87% is composed of domestic securities, while 32.13% consists of external obligations,” the BoT said. 

Domestic debt reached P10.92 trillion at the end of November 2024, which was 0.3% or P31.82 billion higher than at the end of October 2024.

The BoT attributed the increase to the P30.67 billion net issuance of domestic securities, as well as a P1.15 billion impact from the peso depreciation against the US dollar, which comprises the majority of the Philippines' domestic debt.

“NG domestic debt has risen by 9.0% or P903.73 billion from the end-December 2023 level,” the BoT said. 

The country’s external debt is now at P5.17 trillion. This is an 0.8% increase compared to the end of October 2024, which is equivalent to P35.61 billion. 

“The significant depreciation of the peso led to a P35.61 billion escalation in the local valuation of US dollar-denominated debt while net foreign loan availments added P8.33 billion,” the Bot said. 

However, the bureau noted there were favorable third-currency movements relative to the US dollar that helped offset some of the debt by P5.06 billion. 

Compared to end-December 2023, external debt has increased by 12.4% or P570.97 billion.

Meanwhile, the government’s guaranteed obligations amounted to P422.04 billion as of end-November 2024, a 2.5% or P10.28 billion increase from end-October of the same year.

“This resulted from P8.95 billion in new domestic guarantees, as well as P1.85 billion in upward adjustments brought about by unfavorable foreign currency movement,” the BoT said. 

The government was able to repay P.052 billion of external guarantees. 

BUREAU OF TREASURY

DEBT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
More records found linking Credit Suisse, Nazi accounts &mdash;&nbsp;US panel

More records found linking Credit Suisse, Nazi accounts — US panel

2 days ago
An investigation by a US Senate panel has found that troubled investment bank Credit Suisse concealed information during previous...
Business
fbtw
DBM issues call for record 2026 budget

DBM issues call for record 2026 budget

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 17 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management has initiated the 2026 budgeting process after it asked government agencies to start...
Business
fbtw
US adds Tencent, CATL to list of 'Chinese military companies'

US adds Tencent, CATL to list of 'Chinese military companies'

8 hours ago
The US Defense Department has added Chinese tech giant Tencent and battery manufacturer CATL to a list of companies it says...
Business
fbtw
DA funds to cushion impact of imports get substantial hike

DA funds to cushion impact of imports get substantial hike

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 17 hours ago
Filipino farmers affected by imports, especially coffee and poultry producers, are expected to get at least a billion peso...
Business
fbtw
Jollibee takes majority control of Taiwan-based soup brand

Jollibee takes majority control of Taiwan-based soup brand

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Asian food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. is boosting its position in the Chinese cuisine segment with the acquisition...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

The reality on the ground can damage reputation

By Rey Elbo | 17 hours ago
Are we like goslings or baby geese that follow a mother goose wherever it goes? It appears that way, at least in my case.
Business
fbtw

MGen unit bags 600-MW gas project in Singapore

By Brix Lelis | 17 hours ago
PacificLight Power Pte. Ltd., controlled by Meralco PowerGen Corp., has secured the right to build, own and operate a 600-megawatt gas plant in Singapore.
Business
fbtw
Asian markets mixed as traders eye Trump 2.0

Asian markets mixed as traders eye Trump 2.0

1 day ago
Asian markets started the first full week of 2025 on a shaky note as traders struggled to track a healthy run-up on Wall Street,...
Business
fbtw
DigiPlus receives Brazil gaming license

DigiPlus receives Brazil gaming license

1 day ago
In an update to a story that I have been following closely, DigiPlus [PLUS 28.95 ?6.8%; 215% avgVol] [link] has...
Business
fbtw
Ferronoux backdoor will be property-for-shares swap

Ferronoux backdoor will be property-for-shares swap

1 day ago
Ferronoux Holdings [FERRO suspended] [link] provided the required “comprehensive corporate disclosure” on...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with