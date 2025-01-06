^

Business

BSP lifts ban on new e-money licenses

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
January 6, 2025 | 12:00am
BSP lifts ban on new e-money licenses
“The BSP’s decision to lift the moratorium aims to promote digital payments, enhance financial inclusion, and foster innovation that could serve a wider segment of the market,” the central bank said in a memorandum signed by BSP Deputy Governor Mamerto Tangonan.
Businessworld / DAVID DVORACEK-UNSPLASH

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has lifted its moratorium on applications for new electronic money issuers for non-bank financial institutions (EMI-NBFIs), effective Dec. 16, 2024.

“The BSP’s decision to lift the moratorium aims to promote digital payments, enhance financial inclusion, and foster innovation that could serve a wider segment of the market,” the central bank said in a memorandum signed by BSP Deputy Governor Mamerto Tangonan.

The BSP’s decision reflects its commitment to broadening access to digital financial services, particularly for underserved segments of the population. By reopening the application process, the BSP seeks to attract innovative business models and technologies that address specific market needs.

In line with this directive, the BSP is encouraging prospective applicants to submit well-researched and data-driven proposals.

“The application must present insights on the planned business model and target market, through evidence-based market study to increase its value proposition in the industry,” the BSP said.

Applicants must also comply with the BSP’s stringent licensing requirements, which include transparent ownership and control structures as well as suitability assessments for shareholders, directors and senior management.

Application requirements must include adequate capital provisions and robust risk management systems.

The BSP will prioritize applications that incorporate new business models, target unserved markets or leverage emerging technologies. Only submissions that meet these criteria will be accepted for processing.

The lifting of the moratorium marks another step in the BSP’s broader agenda to modernize the country’s financial landscape. It follows a series of regulatory measures aimed at fostering an enabling environment for digital innovation while maintaining the integrity and stability of the financial system.

Popular EMI-NBFI players include GCash operator G-Xchange Inc., Maya Philippines Inc., Alipay Philippines, CIS Bayad Center, among others.

In November 2021, the BSP announced a two-year moratorium on the issuance of EMI licenses to NBFIs to ensure that its resources are managed and mobilized judiciously in a manner that promotes financial stability and inclusive growth, as well as advances the development of innovative electronic money solutions that offer strong value propositions.

However, the central bank extended the ban to Dec. 15, 2024 from Dec. 15, 2023.

As of September 2024, the BSP has issued licenses to 42 EMI-NBFIs and 27 EMI-banks. Licensed EMIs provide money transfer or remittance services using electronically stored money value system and similar digital financial services.

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
More records found linking Credit Suisse, Nazi accounts &mdash;&nbsp;US panel

More records found linking Credit Suisse, Nazi accounts — US panel

9 hours ago
An investigation by a US Senate panel has found that troubled investment bank Credit Suisse concealed information during previous...
Business
fbtw
Better NAIA

Better NAIA

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
Less than four months after taking over the management and operations of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the private...
Business
fbtw

Question your success

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
As we look back, the day people were asked to bring their laptops and stuff home because of “quarantine” and “lockdown” as mandated by the government has been over four years ago.
Business
fbtw
JFC completes take over of Tim Ho Wan

JFC completes take over of Tim Ho Wan

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Asian food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) has completed its take over of the management and ownership of Tim Ho...
Business
fbtw
Farmers get subsidized access to drone services

Farmers get subsidized access to drone services

1 day ago
The government is pushing drone technology as a solution that can be adopted by rice farmers to increase their yields and...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Over P600 billion projects seek green lane certification

Over P600 billion projects seek green lane certification

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Around P639 billion worth of projects are seeking green lane status for expedited processing of permits and licenses, according...
Business
fbtw

2024 Review: Unwrapping the Christmas haul

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
The holidays are over. It’s time to pack up the Christmas tree, bundle up your gifts and see which treasures are truly worth keeping.
Business
fbtw

Shamelessly fooling us

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
We have been shamelessly betrayed by our officials, from BBM to our elected leaders in Congress in the enactment of the 2025 national budget.
Business
fbtw
Philippines soaring power demand triggers rise in coal use

Philippines soaring power demand triggers rise in coal use

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
The increasing demand for power continues to fuel the country’s coal consumption, a trend that remains hard to curb...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with