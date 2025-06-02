^

Business

BOI project approvals nearly halved to P330 billion

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
June 2, 2025 | 12:00am
BOI project approvals nearly halved to P330 billion
Data from the BOI showed that the agency approved P329.52 billion worth of investments from January to May this year, down by 48.5 percent from P640.22 billion in the same period last year.
STAR / File

In first five months

MANILA, Philippines — Investments approved by the Board of Investments (BOI) fell by nearly 50 percent in the January to May period this year, reflecting a slowdown, but the agency remains optimistic as it expects to process at least P1.12 trillion worth of investments over the next two quarters.

Data from the BOI showed that the agency approved P329.52 billion worth of investments from January to May this year, down by 48.5 percent from P640.22 billion in the same period last year.

The BOI’s investment approvals in the first five months of the year are for four projects expected to create 499 jobs.

Of the investments approved in the January to May period, P61.52 billion are from foreign sources, while P268 billion are from domestic firms.

Earlier, the BOI said the slowdown in investment approvals this year was expected and reflects the natural cycle of investment activity.

The investment promotion agency said external factors such as tighter global financial conditions and heightened geopolitical uncertainty are leading to a more cautious investment approach.

Citing the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the BOI said the downtrend in foreign direct investments is not just being seen in the Philippines, but also in the region and globally, with the United States’ reciprocal tariffs on trade partners affecting investor behavior.

While BOI-approved investments dropped in the January to May period, the agency said there are at least P1.12 trillion worth of investments for projects to be processed in the pipeline.

Of the total investments expected to be processed, P290 billion are from 65 projects, which are already undergoing checklisting or the initial phase of the registration process.

During checklisting, the BOI assesses the eligibility for registration of project proponents that have formally signified their intent to apply and submitted the required documents to support the application.

Of the 65 projects being checklisted, 12 are strategic projects with P116.81 billion worth of investments that have been approved for green lane services or expedited processing.

The BOI also said P832 billion worth of investments for three major projects in the pipeline are currently securing the necessary documents to qualify for registration.

These cover two large, utility-scale renewable energy (RE) projects and one strategic infrastructure project, which have all been granted green lane certification to enjoy streamlined processing of permits.

Apart from RE and infrastructure, the projects in the pipeline involve information technology-business process management, manufacturing, logistics, food security and mass housing.

Once approved, the projects in the pipeline are expected to generate around 4,278 jobs.

“We are now entering a crucial implementation phase where many of our previously approved investments are being realized on the ground. At the same time, we are working hard to sustain momentum by pushing a new wave of projects toward registration, ensuring that today’s pipeline becomes tomorrow’s operational infrastructure, jobs and innovation,” Trade Secretary and BOI chair Cristina Roque said.

To encourage firms to set up or expand operations in the country, the BOI is ramping up investment promotion efforts through roadshows highlighting the CREATE MORE Law, which aims to enhance the fiscal incentives system.

INVESTMENTS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Two subway stations done within Marcos&rsquo; term &ndash; DOTr

Two subway stations done within Marcos’ term – DOTr

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 6 days ago
The Department of Transportation is targeting to finish at least two stations of the Metro Manila Subway Project before...
Business
fbtw

Leadership adjustments

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
If there’s one thing businesses can be certain of today, it’s uncertainty.
Business
fbtw
Gov't eyes toll-free Skyway during EDSA rehab&mdash;but who covers the cost?

Gov't eyes toll-free Skyway during EDSA rehab—but who covers the cost?

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 days ago
With EDSA’s rehabilitation set for June, one of the government’s key interventions involves making a section of...
Business
fbtw

Incentivizing smuggling

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
There is an interesting study conducted in the United States, which shows how excessive tax rates on cigarettes induce substantial black and gray market movement of tobacco products into high-tax states from low-tax...
Business
fbtw
Banking groups collaborate to upskill industry workforce

Banking groups collaborate to upskill industry workforce

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bankers Association of the Philippines has partnered with the Bankers Institute of the Philippines to provide...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

DPWH: Fate of proposed P8 billion Boracay bridge known by July

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 57 minutes ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will decide in July the fate of the P7.95-billion proposal to build a bridge in Boracay that locals are opposing.
Business
fbtw

Haven or source of volatility?

By Wilson Sy | 57 minutes ago
America’s role as the world’s number one destination for capital and talent faces its biggest test in decades as Trump’s unconventional policymaking and strong-arm tactics threaten to transform...
Business
fbtw

More lessons from Vietnam

By Boo Chanco | 57 minutes ago
From the 1960s to the 1970s, the Philippines had the highest per capita GDP in Southeast Asia, surpassing countries like Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia. Vietnam was not even in the picture because of the raging...
Business
fbtw
Jollibee keen on winning North American market

Jollibee keen on winning North American market

By Richmond Mercurio | 57 minutes ago
Homegrown fast-food chain Jollibee is confident that it can win the quick service restaurant (QSR) battle in the North American...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with