Capital One continues social responsibility efforts

MANILA, Philippines — Capital One Philippines continued to strengthen its commitment to social responsibility in the past year through various volunteerism and donation efforts.

In a statement, Capital One Philippines said it has helped more than 356,000 people in 2024 through its unwavering commitment to social responsibility.

In 2024, the company donated over 416,000 meals in collaboration with Rise Against Hunger and has deployed 28 water towers across the Philippines through Planet Water Foundation to provide clean drinking water to underserved areas.

Capital One Philippines has also produced 13 graduates under the Contact Center Readiness Program (CCRP) which transforms underprivileged young adults into digitally-enabled and customer-centric global professionals through an engagement and mentorship program in partnership with Tuloy Foundation.

To date, CCRP has helped 99 percent of 150 program graduates gain employment in the IT-BPM industry, with 105 of them hired at Capital One Philippines.

Aligned with its social responsibility efforts, the company recently conducted weeklong activities in celebration of International Volunteerism Day.

These include water tower deployment at Kiling Elementary School in Sariaya, Quezon, which brings the total to 78 water towers deployed; educational sessions at the Alabang Elementary School in Muntinlupa and a year-end celebration at the Sto. Tomas Elementary School in Biñan, Laguna.

“International Volunteerism Day serves as a global reminder of the power of collective action. At Capital One Philippines, this is more than just a celebration — it’s a reflection of the company’s year-long commitment to building stronger, healthier communities through the dedicated efforts of its associates,” the company said.

Capital One Philippines director and head of strategy and community Kaneth Santiago emphasized that the impact of volunteerism extends far beyond immediate results.

“Each donation, volunteer hour, and conversation creates a ripple effect that extends far beyond our initial intention. This year, we received more than 49,000 donations, which have been directed to support key beneficiaries like Haven for Children, Haven for Women, Alabang Elementary School and disaster-stricken areas. Each of these partners play a vital role in addressing pressing community needs and our contributions have enabled them to reach their objectives,” Santiago said.

Capital One Philippines country head Raoul Teh said the firm’s drive is to be a force for good not just for customers and associates, but also to the communities around them.

“There’s joy in meeting people who believe in the importance of our mission and commitment of delivering clean drinking water to a community – a resource so fundamental that most of us have taken it for granted but unfortunately, not everyone has easy, reliable access to,” Teh said.