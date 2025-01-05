^

Capital One continues social responsibility efforts

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
January 5, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Capital One Philippines continued to strengthen its commitment to social responsibility in the past year through various volunteerism and donation efforts.

In a statement, Capital One Philippines said it has helped more than 356,000 people in 2024 through its unwavering commitment to social responsibility.

In 2024, the company donated over 416,000 meals in collaboration with Rise Against Hunger and has deployed 28 water towers across the Philippines through Planet Water Foundation to provide clean drinking water to underserved areas.

Capital One Philippines has also produced 13 graduates under the Contact Center Readiness Program (CCRP) which transforms underprivileged young adults into digitally-enabled and customer-centric global professionals through an engagement and mentorship program in partnership with Tuloy Foundation.

To date, CCRP has helped 99 percent of 150 program graduates gain employment in the IT-BPM industry, with 105 of them hired at Capital One Philippines.

Aligned with its social responsibility efforts, the company recently conducted weeklong activities in celebration of International Volunteerism Day.

These include water tower deployment at Kiling Elementary School in Sariaya, Quezon, which brings the total to 78 water towers deployed; educational sessions at the Alabang Elementary School in Muntinlupa and a year-end celebration at the Sto. Tomas Elementary School in Biñan, Laguna.

“International Volunteerism Day serves as a global reminder of the power of collective action. At Capital One Philippines, this is more than just a celebration — it’s a reflection of the company’s year-long commitment to building stronger, healthier communities through the dedicated efforts of its associates,” the company said.

Capital One Philippines director and head of strategy and community Kaneth Santiago emphasized that the impact of volunteerism extends far beyond immediate results.

“Each donation, volunteer hour, and conversation creates a ripple effect that extends far beyond our initial intention. This year, we received more than 49,000 donations, which have been directed to support key beneficiaries like Haven for Children, Haven for Women, Alabang Elementary School and disaster-stricken areas. Each of these partners play a vital role in addressing pressing community needs and our contributions have enabled them to reach their objectives,” Santiago said.

Capital One Philippines country head Raoul Teh said the firm’s drive is to be a force for good not just for customers and associates, but also to the communities around them.

“There’s joy in meeting people who believe in the importance of our mission and commitment of delivering clean drinking water to a community – a resource so fundamental that most of us have taken it for granted but unfortunately, not everyone has easy, reliable access to,” Teh said.

JFC completes take over of Tim Ho Wan

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Asian food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) has completed its take over of the management and ownership of Tim Ho...
DA to act on price manipulation with removal of imported rice labels

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
The Department of Agriculture (DA) announced on Friday, January 3, that it will soon unveil its plan to remove labels from...
Producer prices rise in November

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Factory gate prices inched up in November, driven mainly by the increase in the prices of computer and electronic products,...
Latest
abtest
M&A deals hit $8.6 billion in 2024

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
Merger and acquisitions (M&A) transactions in the Philippines jumped by 37 percent to $8.6 billion in 2024 from $6.2 billion...
Bargain hunting continues to lift market

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The local stock market closed higher for a second straight session yesterday as investors continued to shop for bargains following...
China is 'determined' to open up to world in 2025 – official

1 day ago
China is “determined” to continue opening up its economy to the world in 2025, a top economic planning official...
Apple agrees to $95 million deal to settle Siri eavesdropping suit

1 day ago
Apple has agreed to pay $95 million to settle a lawsuit accusing its digital assistant Siri of listening in on users’ private conversations.
