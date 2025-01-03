DigiPlus bags Brazil license for gaming, sports betting

DigiPlus Interactive Corp. is the company behind popular iGaming platforms BingoPlus and ArenaPlus.

MANILA, Philippines — DigiPlus Interactive Corp.’s subsidiary, DigiPlus Brazil Interactive Ltda., has secured official permit to operate sports betting and online gaming services in Brazil.

In a January 1 disclosure, the company announced that it passed the qualification stage for a federal license granted by Brazil’s Ministry of Finance’s Secretariat of Awards and Bets on Nov. 21, 2024.

“DigiPlus Brazil Interactive Ltda. filed an application for Licença Para Loterias De Apostas De Quota Fixa, a federal license that permits land-based and online sports betting, electronic games, live game studios, and other fixed-odds betting activities in Brazil,” the disclosure said.

The company noted that its Brazilian subsidiary has 30 days to fulfill regulatory requirements, including paying license fees, to complete the process.

Once finalized, the Ministry of Finance’s Secretariat of Awards and Bets will release the final list of approved operators authorized to begin operations on Jan. 1, 2025.

“This would enable the corporation to operate online sports betting and other iGaming offerings in Brazil,” the disclosure added.

To support this expansion, DigiPlus’ board of directors approved an initial funding allocation of ?660 million. The budget will cover license fees, minimum capitalization, financial reserves, and operational expenses for the next three months.