Globe cybersecurity education program reaches over 6K Pinoys

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
January 1, 2025 | 12:00am
Globe Telecom Inc.
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — Telco-to-tech provider Globe Telecom Inc. has reached out to more than 6,000 individuals this year to help improve their cybersecurity know-how in the rise of digital scams.

For 2024, Globe expanded the reach of its Digital Thumbprint Program to 6,196 participants, as the telco works on bridging the knowledge gap in the fight against online fraud.

Globe brought the program to 450 participants in November alone, touring it around Ilocos Sur, Pampanga, Rizal and Davao del Norte.

Citing data from the Global Anti-Scam Alliance, Globe said one in three Filipinos were targeted by fraudsters in the past 12 months. Unfortunately, most of them fall victim to these schemes on the false promise of monetary gain.

In spite of this, about three in four Filipinos said they are confident they can recognize when a scam is a scam. Globe said this opposition in belief and outcome underscore the need for more cybersecurity education among Filipinos.

Globe chief sustainability and corporate communications officer Yolanda Crisanto said the telco will keep on bringing the program around the Philippines, especially in schools, to help Filipinos access online platforms safely.

“With the accelerated digital transformation comes growing online threats, particularly fraud, to which more and more Filipinos fall victim every day,” Crisanto said.

“Globe believes the antidote is education, and that’s why we are bringing the program to schools across the country,” she added.

Globe has blocked 162.7 million spam messages within its network as of September. Likewise, it has taken down 20,509 SIMs linked to the creation and proliferation of text scams.

Likewise, Globe has blocked access to 167,408 links found to be engaged in malicious activities. Globe has also prohibited 597 domains of child pornography and 949 sites on illegal gambling.

The telco committed to intensify efforts to keep the digital world safe, as Filipinos shift most of their day-to-day transactions online.

