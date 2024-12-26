Aboitiz, partners allot over P2 billion for wind farm grid integration

LWEC is seeking approval from the Energy Regulatory Commission to build and operate dedicated point-to-point limited transmission facilities to integrate the San Isidro Wind Power Project (SIWPP) into the Visayas grid.

MANILA, Philippines — Lihangin Wind Energy Corp. (LWEC), a joint venture of Aboitiz Renewables Inc., Vivant Energy Corp. and Singapore-based Vena Energy, is spending over P2 billion for the transmission connection of its massive wind farm in northern Samar.

LWEC, formerly 6 Barracuda Energy Corp., earlier secured a service contract from the government, granting it the “exclusive right to explore, develop and utilize wind energy resources” in a parcel of land in the municipality of San Isidro in northern Samar.

The 206.25-megawatt SIWPP consists of wind turbine generators, access roads and a take-off substation, as well as interim and final connection projects that will link the wind farm to the national grid.

LWEC intends to construct a double-circuit 53.2-kilometer, 138-kilovolt overhead transmission line connecting SIWPP to National Grid Corp. of the Philippines’ (NGCP) Calbayog substation on an interim basis.

The final connection of the project to the grid will be through the proposed 138-kV NGCP San Isidro substation, linking the take-off substation via a 14-km, 138-kV double-circuit overhead transmission line.

“According to the NGCP, the connection of the SIWPP to the NGCP Calbayog SS (substation) is a viable option while waiting for the completion of the Calbayog-Allen Transmission Line Project,” LWEC said.

The company has estimated an investment of about P2.18 billion for the SIWPP take-off substation as well as the interim and final connection projects.

The construction of the wind farm and the interim connection facility are both targeted to start this month, with completion slated for Sept. 26 next year.

LWEC has tapped PowerChina Philippines Corp. to be the engineering, procurement and construction contractor for the power plant, substation and connection facilities.

The wind project is scheduled for testing and commissioning in August 2025, paving the way for its target commercial operation on Feb. 9, 2026.

“The commercial operation of SIWPP is needed because of the increasing capacity requirement of the Visayas grid,” the company noted.

The development of the wind farm and the connection projects aims to “help alleviate possible power shortages in the future,” it said.