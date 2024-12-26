^

Business

Aboitiz, partners allot over P2 billion for wind farm grid integration

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
December 26, 2024 | 12:00am
Aboitiz, partners allot over P2 billion for wind farm grid integration
LWEC is seeking approval from the Energy Regulatory Commission to build and operate dedicated point-to-point limited transmission facilities to integrate the San Isidro Wind Power Project (SIWPP) into the Visayas grid.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Lihangin Wind Energy Corp. (LWEC), a joint venture of Aboitiz Renewables Inc., Vivant Energy Corp. and Singapore-based Vena Energy, is spending over P2 billion for the transmission connection of its massive wind farm in northern Samar.

LWEC is seeking approval from the Energy Regulatory Commission to build and operate dedicated point-to-point limited transmission facilities to integrate the San Isidro Wind Power Project (SIWPP) into the Visayas grid.

LWEC, formerly 6 Barracuda Energy Corp., earlier secured a service contract from the government, granting it the “exclusive right to explore, develop and utilize wind energy resources” in a parcel of land in the municipality of San Isidro in northern Samar.

The 206.25-megawatt SIWPP consists of wind turbine generators, access roads and a take-off substation, as well as interim and final connection projects that will link the wind farm to the national grid.

LWEC intends to construct a double-circuit 53.2-kilometer, 138-kilovolt overhead transmission line connecting SIWPP to National Grid Corp. of the Philippines’ (NGCP) Calbayog substation on an interim basis.

The final connection of the project to the grid will be through the proposed 138-kV NGCP San Isidro substation, linking the take-off substation via a 14-km, 138-kV double-circuit overhead transmission line.

“According to the NGCP, the connection of the SIWPP to the NGCP Calbayog SS (substation) is a viable option while waiting for the completion of the Calbayog-Allen Transmission Line Project,” LWEC said.

The company has estimated an investment of about P2.18 billion for the SIWPP take-off substation as well as the interim and final connection projects.

The construction of the wind farm and the interim connection facility are both targeted to start this month, with completion slated for Sept. 26 next year.

LWEC has tapped PowerChina Philippines Corp. to be the engineering, procurement and construction contractor for the power plant, substation and connection facilities.

The wind project is scheduled for testing and commissioning in August 2025, paving the way for its target commercial operation on Feb. 9, 2026.

“The commercial operation of SIWPP is needed because of the increasing capacity requirement of the Visayas grid,” the company noted.

The development of the wind farm and the connection projects aims to “help alleviate possible power shortages in the future,” it said.

ABOITIZ

GRID
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
IMF: Capital restoration needed for Landbank, DBP

IMF: Capital restoration needed for Landbank, DBP

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The International Monetary Fund believes it is crucial to restore the capital for the two state-owned banks that contributed...
Business
fbtw
BSP spends P5 billion for initial batch of polymer bills &ndash; COA

BSP spends P5 billion for initial batch of polymer bills – COA

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas spent P4.98 billion for the initial batch of polymer banknotes recently launched for circulation,...
Business
fbtw
IMF urges BSP to tighten banking policies, preempt risks

IMF urges BSP to tighten banking policies, preempt risks

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The International Monetary Fund has urged the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to adopt proactive macroprudential measures to prepare...
Business
fbtw
IMF calls for balanced monetary policy

IMF calls for balanced monetary policy

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 2 days ago
The International Monetary Fund has called for a cautious and adaptive approach to monetary policy by the Bangko Sentral ng...
Business
fbtw
Soaring gas prices put brakes on jeepney drivers (First of two parts)

Soaring gas prices put brakes on jeepney drivers (First of two parts)

By Brix Lelis | 2 days ago
Jeepneys reign as the “Kings of the Road” in the country, ruling the streets as the most iconic mode of transport,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines dairy imports up 24% in 9 months

Philippines dairy imports up 24% in 9 months

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 39 minutes ago
The country’s dairy imports in the nine months though September rose by more than a fifth on an annual basis to over...
Business
fbtw

Energy security

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 39 minutes ago
Earlier this year, our country battled the El Niño phenomenon, which led to record-breaking temperatures and heat indices. Despite all the preparations, Luzon recorded an all-time high power demand, which...
Business
fbtw
DTI to report on cement safeguard probe in January

DTI to report on cement safeguard probe in January

By Louella Desiderio | 39 minutes ago
The Department of Trade and Industry will report on the progress of its probe into whether safeguard measures should be imposed...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Fisherfolk poverty to worsen if big fishers enter municipal waters&rsquo;

‘Fisherfolk poverty to worsen if big fishers enter municipal waters’

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 39 minutes ago
Non-government organizations assailed the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold a Malabon Regional Trial Court ruling of...
Business
fbtw
PEZA, DOLE sign data sharing agreement to streamline visa processing

PEZA, DOLE sign data sharing agreement to streamline visa processing

By Louella Desiderio | 39 minutes ago
The Philippine Economic Zone Authority and the Department of Labor and Employment have signed a data sharing agreement to...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with