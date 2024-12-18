PLDT, labor union seal 3-year CBA

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, PLDT said it has finished negotiations with the Manggagawa ng Komunikasyon ng Pilipinas (MKP) on their CBA.

MANILA, Philippines — Telco giant PLDT Inc. has reached a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with its labor union, improving the stability of the company to end the year on a positive note.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, PLDT said it has finished negotiations with the Manggagawa ng Komunikasyon ng Pilipinas (MKP) on their CBA.

The Department of Labor and Employment assumed jurisdiction on the case, leading to the signing of a memorandum of agreement formalizing the commitments.

The memorandum will be ratified by the members of the bargaining unit within 60 days from the signing. Once the memorandum is ratified, the CBA will take effect until Nov. 8, 2027.

In February, the MKP sent PLDT a notice to negotiate, attaching with it a statement of proposals. Afterward, the union filed a notice of strike, accusing PLDT of refusing to bargain, and in May it conducted a strike vote, where the majority agreed to strike.

In response, PLDT stood by the principle that CBA negotiations had to begin only in September, or 60 days prior to the November expiry of existing terms.

Until then, the largest telco in the Philippines was adamant that MKP respects the current CBA, as mandated by the Labor Code, to preserve industrial peace and keep services uninterrupted.

Likewise, PLDT informed MKP that it is ready to sit down for a new round of CBA negotiations as soon as the right time comes in November.