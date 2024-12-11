Metro Retail to put up more neighborhood grocery stores

MANILA, Philippines — Gaisano-led Metro Retail Stores Group Inc. (MRSGI) is further expanding and diversifying its store formats with the planned addition of more neighborhood grocery stores.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange yesterday, MRSGI said its Metro Value Mart concept is at the forefront of its expansion, which offers convenience and affordability to Filipino communities.

“With its growing network of Metro Value Mart stores and plans for further expansion, MRSGI remains committed to delivering quality, convenience and affordability to Filipino households,” the company said.

There are currently five Metro Value Mart stores operating under the new branding in key locations such as Lancaster (General Trias, Cavite), Gun-ob (Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu), Poblacion (Talisay City, Cebu), Tangke (Talisay City, Cebu), and Marigondon (Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu).

“In addition to these stores, MRSGI is transitioning several others into the Metro Value Mart format as part of its broader strategy to modernize its offerings and reach more customers nationwide,” the company said.

Metro Value Mart offers a carefully curated selection of fresh produce, household essentials and quality products – all at competitive prices. The format fills the gap between traditional convenience stores and larger supermarkets, ensuring that communities have easy access to essential goods without compromising affordability or quality.

“Metro Value Mart is central to our vision of making shopping more convenient and accessible for Filipino families,” MRSGI president and CEO Manuel Alberto said.

“By locating our stores in the heart of communities, we bring everyday essentials closer to home while maintaining the value and quality that customers expect from the Metro brand,” he added.