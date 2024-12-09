^

Supplies of red onions enough to last until February

Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas - The Philippine Star
December 9, 2024 | 12:00am
The fresh red onion and shallots supply as of Nov. 29 reached 44,506.11 MT which the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) estimated to be enough to meet the country’s requirements for the commodity for 76 days or until Feb. 13, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s red onion stocks remain ample and could last until the middle of February next year, with current inventory reaching almost 45,000 metric tons (MT) at the end of November, according to latest government estimates.

The fresh red onion and shallots supply as of Nov. 29 reached 44,506.11 MT which the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) estimated to be enough to meet the country’s requirements for the commodity for 76 days or until Feb. 13, 2025.

All of the country’s red onion supplies this year were locally produced following a bumper harvest causing the government to stop any importation of the commodity.

Retail prices of red onions have remained stable and affordable throughout the year with the latest government price monitoring report showing that the commodity is fetching between P70 and P150 per kilo in Metro Manila markets despite the absence of imported supplies.

The BPI report showed that the most number of onion stocks was recorded in the National Capital Region at 21,221.17 MT followed by Central Luzon at 18,858.24 MT.

Meanwhile, the country’s yellow onion stocks, which were all imported, during the reference period reached 1,854.57 MT, enough to last until next week, based on the BPI report.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. approved the additional importation of 1,000 MT of yellow onions two weeks ago to plug the shortfall in domestic stocks and prevent any price spikes in the retail market.

The agriculture chief approved earlier this year the importation of 16,000 MT of yellow onions to ensure that the country would have sufficient stocks of the spice until the end of the year.

“The additional imports cannot arrive after Dec. 30 because I think it is already enough (to fill the gap in supply),” Tiu Laurel said in an earlier interview.

Latest BPI data showed that as of Nov. 21, about 12,320 MT of yellow onions have arrived in the country.

Retail price of imported yellow onions in Metro Manila ranged from P70 to P160 per kilo, according to the Department of Agriculture.

