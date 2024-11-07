LIST: Flights canceled on November 7 due to 'Marce'
MANILA, Philippines — A number of domestic flights have been canceled on Thursday, November 7, due to the inclement weather brought by Typhoon Marce (International name: Yinxing).
In an advisory, flag carrier Philippine Airlines announced that several of its flights coming to and from Manila and Clark airports have been grounded on November 7 and 8 due to unfavorable weather condition.
PAGASA reported that Typhoon "Marce" (International name: Yinxing) continues to threaten the northern mainland Cagayan-Babuyan Islands area.
As of 4 a.m., Marce's center of the eye was traced at 200 kilometers East of Aparri, Cagayan (18.3°North, 123.5°East)
It packs maximum sustained winds of 155 km per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 190 kph, and central pressure of 955 hPa.
Here are the canceled flights as of 8 a.m.; Nov. 7:
November 7 - Thursday
- PR 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila
- PR 2014/2015 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila
- PR 2196/2197 Manila-Laoag-Manila
- PR 2198/2199 Manila-Laoag-Manila
November 8 – Friday
- PR 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila
- PR 2688/2689 Clark-Basco-Clark
- PR 2196/2197 Manila-Laoag-Manila
- PR 2198/2199 Manila-Laoag-Manila
- PR 2014/2015 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila
Please refresh this page for updates.
—Rosette Adel
