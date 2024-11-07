LIST: Flights canceled on November 7 due to 'Marce'

Rain drops on airplane window taken on Sept. 1, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — A number of domestic flights have been canceled on Thursday, November 7, due to the inclement weather brought by Typhoon Marce (International name: Yinxing).

In an advisory, flag carrier Philippine Airlines announced that several of its flights coming to and from Manila and Clark airports have been grounded on November 7 and 8 due to unfavorable weather condition.

PAGASA reported that Typhoon "Marce" (International name: Yinxing) continues to threaten the northern mainland Cagayan-Babuyan Islands area.

As of 4 a.m., Marce's center of the eye was traced at 200 kilometers East of Aparri, Cagayan (18.3°North, 123.5°East)

It packs maximum sustained winds of 155 km per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 190 kph, and central pressure of 955 hPa.

Here are the canceled flights as of 8 a.m.; Nov. 7:

November 7 - Thursday

PR 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila

PR 2014/2015 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

PR 2196/2197 Manila-Laoag-Manila

PR 2198/2199 Manila-Laoag-Manila

November 8 – Friday

PR 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila

PR 2688/2689 Clark-Basco-Clark

PR 2196/2197 Manila-Laoag-Manila

PR 2198/2199 Manila-Laoag-Manila

PR 2014/2015 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

Please refresh this page for updates.

—Rosette Adel