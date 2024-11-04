^

Business

TGI Fridays Philippines unaffected by bankruptcy filing in US

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
November 4, 2024 | 6:33pm
TGI Fridays Philippines unaffected by bankruptcy filing in US
A branch of TGI Fridays in Katipunan, Quezon City.
Facebook / TGIFriday's Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Casual American dining chain TGI Fridays Inc. in the United States has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for 39 company-owned locations, but its operations in the Philippines remain unaffected. 

Under the US Bankruptcy Code, a Chapter 11 filing approved by the court allows a business to reorganize and restructure its debts while continuing operations, enabling it to retain its assets and repay creditors over time.

TGI Fridays Philippines clarified that TGI Fridays Franchisor, LLC, which is a separate entity overseeing the restaurant’s international operations, including those in the Philippines, is not part of the 39 company-owned locations listed in the bankruptcy filing by TGI Fridays Inc.

The Bistro Group, a franchisee of TGI Fridays in the country, said that it “operates independently” and that the restaurants under its helm are “unaffected” by the restructuring process of TGI Fridays Inc. in the US. 

“We are proud to announce that TGI Fridays Philippines is not only stable but thriving,” The Bistro Group president Jean Paul Manuud said in a statement. 

He noted that the casual dining chain now has 30 locations nationwide, following the opening of five new branches in 2024. The franchisee plans to open an additional five branches in 2025.

“This growth reflects our commitment to providing exceptional dining experiences and the ‘Fridays Feeling™’ that our customers have come to love,” Manuud said. 

Celebrating 30 years in the Philippines, TGI Fridays hopes to continue delivering “quality service” and ensure customer satisfaction.

“We continue to uphold the high standards that TGI Fridays is known for, and we are excited about the future as we expand our footprint in the Philippines,” Manuud said. 

“We appreciate the ongoing support from our loyal customers and we look forward to welcoming everyone to our restaurants for many more memorable moments,” he added.

The bankruptcy filing, attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and the company’s capital structure, will also not affect operations, as the 39 TGI Fridays restaurants in the US will remain open during the restructuring process.

vuukle comment

BANKRUPTCY

TGI FRIDAYS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

US elections matter to the Philippines

By Wilson Sy | 20 hours ago
With only one day to go before the US presidential election, the markets are starting to get jittery.
Business
fbtw

America for white Americans!

By Boo Chanco | 20 hours ago
Americans voting for their next president is the most important event today.
Business
fbtw
US restaurant chain TGI Fridays files for bankruptcy

US restaurant chain TGI Fridays files for bankruptcy

10 hours ago
Casual American dining chain TGI Fridays filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday in the US state of Texas, a company statement...
Business
fbtw
Analysts expect inflation to pick up pace in October

Analysts expect inflation to pick up pace in October

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 20 hours ago
Economists are anticipating a faster increase in prices of essential goods and services for October amid fading base effects,...
Business
fbtw
SM Prime gears up for more mall openings

SM Prime gears up for more mall openings

By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
SM Prime Holdings Inc. is gearing up for another massive capital spending program for its various developments next year,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PSE approves Top Line&rsquo;s IPO for December 12 listing

PSE approves Top Line’s IPO for December 12 listing

10 hours ago
The PSE has approved the IPO application of Top Line Business Development [TOP] [link], and has given the company...
Business
fbtw
The week ahead

The week ahead

11 hours ago
Things are heating up! I’ll admit to being quite distracted by the US election and all of the fluctuations that concern...
Business
fbtw
El Ni&ntilde;o heats up Meralco&rsquo;s energy sales this year

El Niño heats up Meralco’s energy sales this year

By Brix Lelis | 20 hours ago
Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), the country’s biggest power utility, is poised to end the year with modest growth in...
Business
fbtw
Stocks seen to track global events

Stocks seen to track global events

By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
Global developments are expected to dictate the direction of the local stock market this week.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with