^

Business

Benguet Corp to raise P440 million via private placement

Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas - The Philippine Star
October 31, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Benguet Corp. is raising P440 million through the subscription of new shares by Red Earth Mineral Resources Corp. to bankroll its existing projects that include mining and agriculture.

In a regulatory filing, Benguet said its board of directors approved Red Earth’s proposal for a private placement in the mining firm.

The first part of the private placement involves the subscription of 90 million shares from the miner’s unissued shares. The first part would be broken down as 53 million Class A common shares and 37 million Class B shares, both priced at P4 per share.

For the second part of the private placement, Red Earth would subscribe to 20 million shares from Benguet’s increase in capital stock. Of the shares, 13 million would be Class A common shares while the remaining seven million would be Class B common shares, also priced at P4 each.

The subscription price was based on the company’s 30 trading days volume-weighted average price plus premium prior to the Oct. 29 special board meeting, the firm said.

“At the conclusion of the private placement, the public ownership percentage is 39 percent of the outstanding capital,” Benguet said.

The company said the additional capital infusion would be used for the development of its various projects such as the Pantingan Gold Project, Bolco Gold Project, Solar Project and Agribusiness Project, among others.

Last week, Benguet executed a mutual rescission agreement with its remaining creditors to terminate the debt restructuring agreement covering its P1.4-billion loan that was initiated in 1993.

The firm said it has settled a “substantial” portion of the loans over the years. The company added that the remaining creditors have opted to transact directly with the company including leveraging the debts for investment purposes.

Earlier this month, Benguet said it would continue mining in Bataan through the Pantingan gold project after securing a 25-year renewal of its mineral production sharing agreement from government regulators.

Benguet saw its net income in the first half fell by 39 percent on an annual basis to P267.7 million from P438.6 million amid falling nickel prices.

vuukle comment

BENGUET
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Retail fish prices rise by P160 per kilo after 'Kristine'

Retail fish prices rise by P160 per kilo after 'Kristine'

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 10 hours ago
In the wake of Severe Tropical Storm 'Kristine' (international name: Trami), Metro Manila markets are seeing a surge in retail...
Business
fbtw
Philippines&rsquo; debt hits P15.89 trillion for September 2024

Philippines’ debt hits P15.89 trillion for September 2024

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
The national government’s debt now stands at P15.89 trillion as of the end of September 2024, the Bureau of Treasury...
Business
fbtw
Meralco to refund P16 billion to consumers

Meralco to refund P16 billion to consumers

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
Power distributor Manila Electric Co. has estimated around P16 billion worth of refunds to consumers once the Energy Regulatory...
Business
fbtw
2,000 jobs to be created as major distribution hub opens in Laguna, says Marcos

2,000 jobs to be created as major distribution hub opens in Laguna, says Marcos

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
At least 2,000 jobs can be expected from a newly-opened logistics hub in Calamba, Laguna, according to President Ferdinand...
Business
fbtw

Is democracy in peril?

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
In less than a week, the United States will hold its presidential election, possibly one of the most consequential in its history.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BIR seizes illicit cigarettes with P637 million tax liabilities

BIR seizes illicit cigarettes with P637 million tax liabilities

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The trade and sale of illicit cigarettes continue to be a government problem with the Bureau of Internal Revenue confiscating...
Business
fbtw
Globe picked as Philippines partner for Malaysia-US cable system

Globe picked as Philippines partner for Malaysia-US cable system

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Globe Telecom Inc. will serve as the Philippine partner for an undersea cable system that would run for more than 19,000 kilometers...
Business
fbtw

Arellano named new CIBI CEO

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
CIBI Information Inc., the country’s pioneering local credit bureau, has announced the appointment of Pia Arellano as its new president and chief executive officer to lead its next phase of growth and inn...
Business
fbtw

Triple P Sustainability Awards fetes Metro Pacific

1 hour ago
The International Association of Business Communicators Philippines, in partnership with Deloitte and the Makati Business Club, celebrated outstanding internal communication efforts at the inaugural Triple P Sustainability...
Business
fbtw
Metrobank sells stake in First Metro Asset Management

Metrobank sells stake in First Metro Asset Management

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
First Metro Investment Corp., the investment banking arm of Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co., has approved the sale of all its...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with