DTI expands price freeze to other areas amid 'Kristine'
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry has added areas where a price freeze on basic necessities will be implemented due to the inclement weather caused by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami).
The agency is enforcing price freeze in the following areas
- Province Of Quezon (Tagkawayan And Mulanay)
- Province Of Albay
- Bulan, Sorsogon
- Province Of Camarines Norte
- Magpet, Cotabato
- Virac, Catanduanes
- Naga City
- Province Of Camarines Sur
- Eastern Samar (Maydolong, Borongan City, San Julian, Sulat, Taft, Can-Avid, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Maslog and Jipapad)
- Calbayog City, Samar
The automatic price freeze is enforced under Republic Act 7581, also known as the Price Act, which imposes a 60-day freeze on essential items like canned fish, instant noodles, bottled water, bread, processed milk, coffee and laundry soap.
This law takes effect once a state of calamity is declared to maintain stable prices for necessities.
The freeze will last for 60 days unless the president decides to lift it earlier.
