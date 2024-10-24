^

Business

DTI expands price freeze to other areas amid 'Kristine'

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 24, 2024 | 7:47pm
DTI expands price freeze to other areas amid 'Kristine'
File photo showing a sari-sari store inside a wet market.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry has added areas where a price freeze on basic necessities will be implemented due to the inclement weather caused by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami).

The agency is enforcing price freeze in the following areas

  • Province Of Quezon (Tagkawayan And Mulanay)
  • Province Of Albay 
  • Bulan, Sorsogon 
  • Province Of Camarines Norte 
  • Magpet, Cotabato 
  • Virac, Catanduanes
  • Naga City
  • Province Of Camarines Sur 
  • Eastern Samar (Maydolong, Borongan City, San Julian, Sulat, Taft, Can-Avid, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Maslog and Jipapad)
  • Calbayog City, Samar

The automatic price freeze is enforced under Republic Act 7581, also known as the Price Act, which imposes a 60-day freeze on essential items like canned fish, instant noodles, bottled water, bread, processed milk, coffee and laundry soap.

This law takes effect once a state of calamity is declared to maintain stable prices for necessities.

The freeze will last for 60 days unless the president decides to lift it earlier.

DEPARTMENT OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

DTI

PRICE FREEZE

STATE OF CALAMITY
