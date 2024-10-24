^

Hotel Okura earns spot in Michelin list

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
October 24, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Bigger plans are in store for Newport World Resorts after one of its hotels has been recommended by the prestigious Michelin Guide.

Hotel Okura Manila in Pasay City was one of the six hotels in the Philippines that have been recognized in the Michelin Guide 2024.

“I am immensely proud of our Hotel Okura Manila team at Newport World Resorts for earning a coveted spot in the Michelin Guide’s 2024 selection of hotels and resorts,” Alliance Global Group Inc. (AGI) president and CEO Kevin Tan said in a social media post.

Tan said the recognition by the Michelin Guide, which is renowned for evaluating the finest in hospitality and gastronomy worldwide, reflects the exceptional quality, design and standards upheld by the entire Hotel Okura Manila team.

“This has truly inspired and invigorated the entire team to work harder and we look forward to reaching new milestones as we bring this beautiful property to even greater heights,” he said.

Travellers International, the leisure and tourism arm of listed holding company AGI, owns and operates Newport World Resorts.

As the pioneer integrated resort in the Philippines in 2009, Newport World Resorts serves as a one-stop, non-stop casino, hotels and entertainment complex comprising two main wings.

Tan earlier said that business at the Newport World Resorts is “going quite well with a very good second quarter.”

According to Tan, the third quarter is also looking very promising for the property.

“Right now, we’re enhancing the property because we just celebrated our 15th year and so there are major renovations and adding new products as well. We’re also renovating our latest hotel, the Newport Mansion,” Tan said.

The Newport Mansion is a 155-all suite hotel that will further bolster the hospitality offering at Newport World Resorts. Completion of the entire 155 rooms is targeted by the end of the second quarter next year.

