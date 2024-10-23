^

Business

Alternergy allots P2.2 billion for transmission project

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
October 23, 2024 | 12:00am
Alternergy allots P2.2 billion for transmission project
Alternergy, through Alternergy Tanay Wind Corp. (ATWC), is seeking the green light from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to build dedicated point-to-point limited transmission facilities for its Tanay wind power plant project (TWPPP).
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Alternergy Holdings Corp. is seeking provisional authority to develop a P2.2-billion transmission project that will connect its 112-megawatt wind project in Rizal to the Luzon grid.

Alternergy, through Alternergy Tanay Wind Corp. (ATWC), is seeking the green light from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to build dedicated point-to-point limited transmission facilities for its Tanay wind power plant project (TWPPP).

The company initially proposed a direct connection of the TWPPP to the planned 500-kilovolt (kV) Baras substation project of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP).

However, the Baras substation is slated for completion only by 2034 or nine years after the target commercial operations of the TWPPP next year.

As such, ATWC proposed an interim connection for the TWPPP through a bus-in connection along the NGCP’s existing San Jose/Balsik-Tayabas 500-kV transmission line, which was said to be “considered acceptable” by the grid operator.

“A comparison of interconnection options for the TWPPP shows that the 500-kV bus-in interim connection is the best connection scheme while the NGCP Baras substation is not yet completed,” ATWC said.

Once completed, the company said the final connection scheme involving the direct integration of the wind project to the Baras substation would be subject of a new system impact study by the NGCP.

The Tanay project is among the wind projects awarded to Alternergy under the government’s second green energy auction program in July 2023.

Earlier this year, Alternergy secured an P8-billion loan from Bank of the Philippine Islands and Security Bank Corp. to bankroll the project.

The company intends to beef up its renewable energy fleet with new projects coming on stream in the next two years in hopes of achieving a 500-megawatt capacity.

vuukle comment

ALTERNERGY HOLDINGS CORP.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
20 Globe offices shift to renewable energy

20 Globe offices shift to renewable energy

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Globe Telecom Inc. has completed the shift of 20 of its facilities to renewable power as the telco steps up its sustainability...
Business
fbtw

Dollar makes a U-turn

By Wilson Sy | 2 days ago
Just when the market thought the US dollar would break down, it reversed.
Business
fbtw
Cebu Pacific expands Iloilo routes

Cebu Pacific expands Iloilo routes

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific will mount new domestic flights out of Iloilo in December to scale up its local reach from the...
Business
fbtw

What makes you pessimistic about problem-solving?

By Rey Elbo | 1 day ago
One day, a blue bird flies through an open window of your room. Out of confusion, the bird is trapped.
Business
fbtw

Uncovering the hidden costs of non-compliance for micro and small taxpayers

By Samantha Joy Almogela | 1 day ago
These days, many individuals aspire to launch their own businesses with some choosing to start on a smaller scale. Establishing a small business can be both rewarding and challenging.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
GSIS allots property for new transport hub in Quezon City

GSIS allots property for new transport hub in Quezon City

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
State-run insurer Government Service Insurance System is repurposing its three-hectare lot in Elliptical Road in Quezon City...
Business
fbtw

Villar-led retail firms name new acting presidents

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Listed retail companies of tycoon Manuel Villar Jr. have named new acting presidents to lead their respective businesses forward.
Business
fbtw
Green Heat to complete P2 billion solar projects by 2026

Green Heat to complete P2 billion solar projects by 2026

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Solar firm Green Heat Corp. wants to complete P2 billion worth of solar projects in the next 18 months as part of efforts...
Business
fbtw
Amber Kinetics: The next frontier in energy storage

Amber Kinetics: The next frontier in energy storage

1 hour ago
Somewhere inside the De La Salle University Laguna campus lies the product verification and demonstration facility of California-based...
Business
fbtw

Quad comm to summon banks, AMLC

By Marianne Go | 1 hour ago
The quad committee of the House of Representatives wants to summon a couple of banks, the Anti-Money Laundering Council and even the Philippine Anti-Organized Crime Commission to its next hearing to shed light on...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with