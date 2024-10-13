^

Business

‘Decade of Distinction’: Leading Philippine hospitality brands shine at 10th HSMA Virtus Awards

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
October 13, 2024 | 5:35pm
'Decade of Distinction': Leading Philippine hospitality brands shine at 10th HSMA Virtus Awards
The tenth Virtus Awards winners with the board of Hotel Sales and Marketing Association on Oct. 10, 2024.
HSMA / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The prestigious Virtus Awards, which recognizes the best talents in the Philippine hotel sales and marketing sector, marked its 10th-year milestone with the annual awarding ceremony last Thursday, October 10.

With the theme “Decade of Distinction,” Virtus Awards, hosted by the premier organization of hotel sales and marketing leaders in the Philippines, Hotel Sales and Marketing Association (HSMA), honored the remarkable achievements of the Philippine hospitality industry, naming the exceptional members who have contributed to their shared success.

This year, the awarding ceremony was held at the Dusit Thani Manila with winners chosen from a pool of 56 finalists nominated by their respective HSMA member properties in August. 

HSMA President Loleth So early this year announced three awards under the individual category: for associate, manager and leader, as well as a sole team award for the outstanding marketing campaign. 

Creme dela Creme talents

Under the individual categories, the following received awards:

  • Virtus Award for Outstanding Sales and Marketing Associate - Belmont Hotel Manila eCommerce executive Mika Paula Bustillo and The Ascott Limited assistant manager for Content & Graphics Christian Paulo Morales
  • Virtus Award for Outstanding Sales and Marketing Manager - Midas Hotel and Casino senior sales manager for Rooms Ma. Fe Pulga 
  • Virtus Outstanding Sales and Marketing Leader Award - Erwin Fidel Doña III, director of Marketing and Communications at Novotel and Ibis Styles Manila Araneta City

For the sole group category, on the other hand, homegrown Filipino brand Megaworld Hotels & Resorts took home the Institutional Award for Most Outstanding Marketing Campaign of the Year, for its “The Sampaguita” campaign.

The campaign showcases the company’s unique brand of hospitality by incorporating the country’s national flower, Sampaguita, into its service. This approach ensures brand excellence across all 13 hotels while supporting Megaworld’s sustainability initiative, including the revival of the sampaguita flower industry.

The brains behind the campaign included team leader Charlene Go-Co, head of Marketing Innovation, and her team members Cleofe Albiso, managing director; Jun Justo, cluster general manager - NCR; Sonny Alvaro, cluster general manager - F&B; Claire Bernabe, director of Customer Experience & New Ventures; and Nico Ivan Velasquez, group director of Public Relations.

For the 10th anniversary of Virtus Awards, it also bestowed its chair with an Honorary Virtus Award for her extensive and successful career in the hotel sales and marketing industry. 

Libongco had previously led the sales and marketing departments of three top international chain hotels: Sofitel Philippine Plaza, the Westin Philippine Plaza Manila and the InterContinental Manila. 

She has earned several accolades for her creativity and innovation in staging activities, packaging desirable hotel products with catchy titles, crafting challenging but achievable sales targets with incentives, and imparting a coaching style that focuses on personal motivation.

Teary-eyed Libongco expressed gratitude for the honorary award and likewise commended her colleagues in the industry.

“As you stand on this stage tonight, know that you are not just being recognized for your accomplishments; you are being celebrated for your courage to dream big and your commitment to turn those dreams into reality. You are role models for us all, showing that when we harness our talents for the greater good, we can create ripples of change that resonate far beyond ourselves,” she said.

HSMA president So also explained the importance of Virtus Awards, citing it has become a benchmark for recognizing outstanding achievements in hospitality sales and marketing.

Virtus Awards' significance

 “Recognition is so important in hotel sales and marketing. [The Virtus Awards are] all about celebrating the people who work 24/7 in the industry,” she said, urging members present in the event to clap and celebrate their hard work.

In their written messages for Virtus’ 10th anniversary, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco and Marga Nograles thanked and congratulated the HSMA members, awardees and finalists for their commitment to delivering outstanding experiences and setting new standards for Filipino service excellence.

Frasco said the Virtus Awards has not only recognized individuals and organizations that exemplify outstanding performance in sales and marketing, but has also contributed to promoting the country.

“Your dedication has set the gold standard in ensuring that the Philippines remains a beloved destination for travelers from all over the world,” Frasco said.

“As we celebrate a decade of excellence, we also recognize the collective resilience of the tourism and hospitality sectors, which have weathered unprecedented challenges and emerged stronger than ever. This year, we honor not only the awardees but all who continue to elevate our country's global standing, ensuring that the Philippines remains a top-of-mind destination for leisure and business,” she said.

Nograles said the HSMA has “cultivated a legacy of excellence, promoting a culture of continuous learning and maintaining the highest standards of service that we proudly uphold.”

“Congratulations to all the awardees! Your invaluable contributions highlight the unique beauty of our country and inspire the world to cherish the Philippines now and for the years to come,” Nograles said.

The milestone event was graced by guests including, Shubham Chandra, Dusit Thani Manila area general manager, Philippines, and keynote speaker Alma Rita Jimenez, one of the judges of the first Virtus Awards.

The 10th Virtus Awards is presented by HSMA, the DOT and TPB, with the support of PAGCOR, Dusit Thani Manila, GRAB for Business, Masaya Trip, and Destileria Limtuaco & Co. Inc.

HOTEL SALES AND MARKETING ASSOCIATION

VIRTUS
Heads up, new graduates: SM’s job fairs got it all for you

19 hours ago
SM J.O.B.S. continues to provide employment opportunities for job seekers, particularly to new graduates who recently entered the labor force. From July to September, SM Supermalls hosted more than 40 job fairs across...
Business
