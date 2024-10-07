^

Business

GCash catches eye of JPMorgan CEO

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
October 7, 2024 | 12:00am
GCash catches eye of JPMorgan CEO
Photo shows of log in to Gcash account
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — Innovations at Ayala-backed e-wallet pioneer GCash have caught the eye of no less than the head of financial powerhouse JPMorgan.

JPMorganChase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon during his recent visit in Manila met with some of the country’s business leaders, including Ayala Corp. chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala.

“It was quite actually revealing that Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan, was recently in town and we had a chance to meet him within our Ayala offices,” Zobel said during a conference with financial executives.

“He was laser-focused on the GCash model of customer credit scores in non-traditional ways using that financial platform and he wanted to meet up with his team in London to discuss that further. It’s really very complimentary to the initiatives that we have here in the Philippines,” he said.

Zobel said GCash uses artificial intelligence (AI) to calculate customer credit scores, simplifying the credit and loan process.

He said this ensures that customers will have access to most relevant financial products.

GCash is the country’s biggest finance app, offering a portfolio of financial services, from cash transfer to instant loans.

“We cannot stop or slow down the pace of technological change. Institutions would have to embrace digital technologies or risk becoming irrelevant to increasingly digital stakeholder base,” Zobel said.

“At Ayala, our view is that AI, analytics and other forms of digital technologies should move as from automation to augmentation. Rather than replace people with machines, we aim to harness technology to enhance what our people can do,” he said.

In a social media post, Zobel also said that their recent meeting with Dimon was an opportunity to highlight the country’s strong partnership with JP Morgan, “whose deep commitment to the Philippines’ economic growth has played a pivotal role in the progress of various Philippine businesses.”

“The Ayala Group has been collaborating with JPMorganChase for over five decades – not only in our businesses, but also in different programs that uplift the communities we serve,” he said.

vuukle comment

GCASH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
War vs tobacco smuggling gets boost

War vs tobacco smuggling gets boost

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
Large-scale smuggling of tobacco and tobacco-based products including cigars, cigarettes and even heated tobacco products...
Business
fbtw

My conversation partner Maple

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
One Sunday morning, I had a conversation about improving my public speaking, writing and training skills. I asked, “How can I enhance the quality and efficiency of my work in these areas?”
Business
fbtw
NAIA curbside fees possibly in place before holidays &mdash; NNIC

NAIA curbside fees possibly in place before holidays — NNIC

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
The private operator of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) may start imposing fines on overstaying vehicles in...
Business
fbtw

Challenging the status quo

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 2 days ago
The new private operator of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) has ruffled more than a few feathers in its bid to restore NAIA’s lost glory.
Business
fbtw

Effective leadership and culture

By Francis J. Kong | 2 days ago
These traits create a workplace where employees feel valued and empowered, and set the standard for success.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Air traffic control next on tech tycoon&rsquo;s radar

Air traffic control next on tech tycoon’s radar

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Tech tycoon Dennis Anthony Uy has proposed a P30-billion plan to manage the country’s air traffic in what could be his...
Business
fbtw

More than just feelings

By Antonio Samson | 1 hour ago
Behavioral economics has already established the dictum that sentiment, emotions, even irrational convictions affect our decisions about how we spend.
Business
fbtw

Preparing for visitors

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
We like to think of ourselves as hospitable people. If this is true, we have a good basis for a solid tourism industry.
Business
fbtw
Rising bread, pasta demand to whet Philippines wheat imports

Rising bread, pasta demand to whet Philippines wheat imports

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
Filipinos’ growing demand for pasta and other-wheat based products is expected to drive the country’s wheat imports...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with