Aussie group eyes Subic business opportunities

E.H. Edejer - Philstar.com
September 29, 2024 | 2:40pm
CCIAP President Connie da Cunha meets with SBMA Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose Aliño during the September 20 visit of Australian businessmen to Subic Bay Freeport.
SBMA photo

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT, Philippines — A business delegation from Australia met with officials of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) here to scout for possible investment opportunities in one of the premier economic zones in the country.

Connie da Cunha, founder and president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Australia Philippines (CCIAP) Inc., along with some prospective investors, called on SBMA Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose Aliño to discuss prospects in tourism, renewable energy and manufacturing, the SBMA said.

Da Cunha, who is also executive chairman at Phoenix Australia Energy Group Pty. Ltd., met with officials of the Subic Bay Taiwan Freeport Chamber of Commerce (SBFTCC), as well as Subic-Clark Alliance for Development (SCAD) Executive Director Carminda Z. Fabro.

Da Cunha has handled complex projects across diverse industries, including infrastructure, ICT, transport, mining, oil and gas, and renewable energy. He is also said to be actively involved in the start-up and innovation ecosystems in Australia, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, India and Mongolia.

The visit by Da Cunha and other CCIAP officials on September 20 was part of the Australia inbound mission that looked at local trade and investment opportunities, the SBMA said. 

The group was briefed by SBMA Business and Investment Department for Manufacturing and Maritime Manager Karen Magno on the density of Australian companies in Subic Bay, and the perks they enjoy from investing here.

Subic-based businessmen, meanwhile, testified about the ease of doing business in Subic, as well as the availability of English-speaking labor force.

“With its strategic location and skilled workforce, Subic Bay presents an exceptional environment for businesses eager to expand their operations in Southeast Asia,” said Darlow Parazo, president of Subic-based Australian business process outsourcing firm DBA Global. 

Subic Bay Taiwan Freeport Chamber of Commerce (SBFTCC) president Best Chang, on the other hand, spoke on the benefits of investing in Subic, adding that companies can expect to work efficiently with the assurance of continuing support from the SBMA.
 
The SBMA said a total of 24 Australian-owned companies are located in the Subic Bay Freeport today, with some US$11.7-million worth of investments and employment of a total of 643 workers. 
 
The top five biggest Australian locators in Subic are STG Global Corp., a steel-fabrication company with US$3.5-million investments; air transport company Platinum Skies Aviation Inc. with US$1.4-milllion; food processing equipment manufacturer Dunbrae Subic Inc. with US$860,000; furniture manufacturer Beurteaux Subic Inc. with US$630,000; and logistics hub Orica Philippines Inc. with US$610,000.

