Nation

Law enforcers seize P2.8 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in Zamboanga City

John Unson - Philstar.com
April 6, 2025 | 4:45pm
File photo of cigarettes
Photo by klimkin via Pixabay

COTABATO CITY — Policemen and Bureau of Customs personnel confiscated P2.8 million worth of cigarettes from Indonesia, which were stored in a facility in Baliwasan Seaside, Zamboanga City, that they raided last Tuesday, April 1. 

The office of Brig. Gen. Roel Rodolfo, director of the Police Regional Office-9, announced via an official report on Saturday, April 5, that combined personnel of the Philippine National Police Maritime Group and the Zamboanga City Police Office and BOC agents immediately seized the contraband that they found inside a building in Baliwasan Seaside in an anti-smuggling operation based on tips by informants aware of the presence in the area of imported cigarettes that dealers distribute to retailers in stores in barangays around.

Three individuals guarding the illegal merchandise were immediately detained by the policemen involved in the operation. 

Policemen and BOC personnel found 95 large boxes of New Berlin Red, Canon, Bravo White, and Bravo Red cigarettes, produced in Indonesia, inside the facility. These were brought in by seafaring smugglers via the territorial seas of the adjoining Sulu and Tawi-Tawi island provinces.

The raiding team also impounded a small van inside the warehouse, with police investigators estimating its value at around P650,000.

PRO-12 officials were quoted in radio reports on Saturday from Cotabato City and nearby provinces, thanking the residents of Zamboanga City for helping locate the small warehouse where 92 boxes of cigarettes from Indonesia were stored.

