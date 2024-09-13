^

LIST: Flights canceled on September 13

Philstar.com
September 13, 2024 | 11:50am
LIST: Flights canceled on September 13
Stock image of airplane window with rain drops.
Image by Joel Barwick via Unsplash

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Friday, September 13, announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due to unfavorable weather conditions. 

State weather bureau PAGASA expects rain showers over parts of the Philippines on Friday due to the extension of a tropical storm outside the Philippine area of responsibility.

Here are the canceled flights as of 10 a.m.:

Cebu Pacific Air (5J)

  • 5J 373/374 Manila-Roxas-Manila

CebGo (DG)

  • DG 6031/6032 Manila-San Jose (Mindoro)-Manila
  • DG 6055/6056 Manila-Busuanga-Manila
  • DG 6043/6044 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

