LIST: Flights canceled on September 13

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Friday, September 13, announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due to unfavorable weather conditions.

State weather bureau PAGASA expects rain showers over parts of the Philippines on Friday due to the extension of a tropical storm outside the Philippine area of responsibility.

Here are the canceled flights as of 10 a.m.:

Cebu Pacific Air (5J)

5J 373/374 Manila-Roxas-Manila

CebGo (DG)