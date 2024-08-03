Mang Inasal ramping up store expansion in H2

Mang Inasal has already opened six branches in the first half and is poised to launch 14 more stores across the country before the year ends.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino chicken barbeque chain Mang Inasal plans to ramp its store expansion this second half as it targets to open 20 new branches all over the country this year.

“We will be bringing Ihaw-Sarap and Unli-Saya to more customers this year and in the coming years,” Mang Inasal president Mike Castro said.

“We will continue to expand in areas where Mang Inasal is most wanted and we will make sure to delight everyone with their favorite char-grilled products, especially our Chicken Inasal, however they want it – whether inside the store, via takeout or through delivery,” he said.

The six Mang Inasal branches that opened were located in Sogod, Southern Leyte; Dasmariñas Paliparan in Cavite; Waltermart Baliwag in Bulacan; Visayas Avenue, Quezon City; Calasiao, Pangasinan and SM City Caloocan.

Its Visayas Avenue branch is the very first store in Metro Manila that uses solar energy in some aspects of its operations.

Apart from solar panel-mounted rooftops, other innovations showcased at the store include the communal seating design ideal for groups of dine-in customers, a self-service station for condiments and soup, al fresco dining area and use of smart lockers for riders picking up delivery orders, among others.

“As we grow, our customers’ voices will remain our main source of innovation and improvement. Wherever they are, we are committed to serving them great Ihaw-Sarap food that makes them happy with every visit and every order,” Castro said.

Mang Inasal is owned by Asian food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp., which took over full control of the brand in 2016.

DoubleDragon Corp., the listed property developer owned by Edgar “Injap” Sia II and Tony Tan Caktiong, welcomed the opening of the first Jollibee Group multi-brand store conversion in CityMall-Calamba Laguna last May.

The innovative format featuring Jollibee, Mang Inasal, Greenwich and Chowking combined in a single kitchen allows for a combined ordering process without having the need to queue and pay in each of the brands separately.