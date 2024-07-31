Tanduay ramps up overseas expansion

Tanduay Distillers Inc., the Lucio Tan-owned liquor company, is committed to expanding its international business even further as it celebrates its 170th anniversary this year.

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine rum brand Tanduay is keen on penetrating more markets abroad as it looks to sustain its position as the world’s biggest-selling rum brand.

“A lot of exciting news from our export team, including the continuing expansion of our distribution to cover more areas in the US, Europe, Asia and Latin America,” Tanduay president Lucio Tan III said.

Tanduay is currently available in markets such as the US, China, Singapore, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, United Kingdom, Austria, Poland, Georgia, Armenia, Czech Republic, Costa Rica, Canada, New Zealand, Ukraine and Taiwan.

In 2023, Tanduay’s international business soared by 59.24 percent from the previous year.

“This year we share with the Philippines the honor of being declared the best-selling rum globally for the seventh consecutive year, according to Drink International Magazine’s The Millionaire’s Club,” Tan said.

Tanduay sold 23.4 million case liters of rum in 2023, far outpacing its nearest competitors.

“As we celebrate our 170th year, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported us on this incredible journey. We are happy and proud to be able to retain the world’s number one rum title and we owe this milestone to our loyal and new consumers alike,” Tan said.

Tan said the Tanduay team has been constantly innovating and agile to the needs of the market.

“While we learn from these many great stories of the past, there’s still more work to be done. We will build on these foundations by nurturing and strengthening our synergies within our business units and among our external partners. I’m incredibly proud of how Tanduay Distillers has laid the groundwork for stronger synergy within the LT Group,” he said.

To sustain its dominance, Tanduay digital brand manager Edsel Ty said the company must continue expanding.

“Locally, we need to always produce new products of course for the ever-changing market. So we need to cater to those needs and at the same time, globally, our goal is open as much as possible worldwide,” Ty said.

“That’s our goal for our international brands, to be known not just in the Philippines and Asian countries, but to expand more in the US and European countries,” he said.

Ty said Tanduay intends to sell locally this year its high-end products, which were initially launched in the US.

He said the company is also working on launching new line of products for next year.