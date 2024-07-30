^

Business

Angel’s Pizza orders soar on Grab tie up

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
July 30, 2024 | 12:00am
Angelâ��s Pizza orders soar on Grab tie up
FCG said Angel’s Pizza has posted record sales of P1.2 billion on GrabFood during the first half with over 925 thousand transactions.
File photos show a Grab rider's helmet

MANILA, Philippines — Figaro Coffee Group’s fast-growing pizza chain Angel’s Pizza saw its sales accelerate in the first half through its partnership with ride-hailing giant Grab.

FCG said Angel’s Pizza has posted record sales of P1.2 billion on GrabFood during the first half with over 925 thousand transactions.

In Metro Manila, Angel’s Pizza experienced a 53-percent jump in sales on the GrabFood platform, while posting a much faster 151 percent year-to-year sales increase in the provincial areas.

FCG said these affirm Angel’s Pizza strength as a brand, which customers keep coming back to on the GrabFood platform.

“We are incredibly proud of the progress Angel’s Pizza has made. Achieving P1.2 billion in sales on Grab in the first half of 2024 is a monumental milestone that reflects our dedication to providing high-quality products and excellent service to our customers,” FCG chairman Justin Liu said.

“As a long-time partner of Grab, we affirm our continuous and strong relationship which gives us more excitement toward future growth and innovation together,” he said.

FCG attributed the sales growth of Angel’s Pizza to its strong collaboration with Grab, which was fueled further by successful campaigns and innovative solutions such as GrabUnlimited deals.

Angel’s Pizza is part of GrabFood Signatures, a community of merchant-partners exclusive to the Grab platform.

As a GrabFood Signatures merchant-partner, Angel’s Pizza gets access to exclusive marketing and promo mileages that put them front and center during platform campaigns, leading to unparalleled user and transaction growth.

“The success of Angel’s Pizza attests to the positive impact of collaboration between GrabFood and its merchant-partners, and we are glad to be part of their growth story,” Grab Philippines director for deliveries and strategy Greg Camacho said.

FCG hopes to make Angel’s Pizza the country’s number one pizza brand within the next five years in terms of customer preference and store count.

Angel’s Pizza’s expansion into the provinces is also seen serving as a base for the future expansion of other brands under FCG.

FCG, through subsidiary Figaro Coffee Systems Inc., operates and franchises a network of retail restaurants that include Figaro Coffee, Angel’s Pizza, Tien Ma’s and Café Portofino.

FCG operates 207 stores across all its brands, more than half or 128 of which are Angel’s Pizza outlets.

vuukle comment

PIZZA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines dislodged as 2nd biggest banana exporter

Philippines dislodged as 2nd biggest banana exporter

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
Is the Philippines still the second largest biggest exporter of bananas in the world?
Business
fbtw
Island flights may soon take off from Clark airport

Island flights may soon take off from Clark airport

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Almost three million travelers may have to fly out from Clark to reach island destinations like Coron and Siargao if the government...
Business
fbtw

Flood of corruption?

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
At the height of the torrential downpour last Wednesday afternoon, I went to the fourth level of the parking building of our condo to take a look at how the Marikina River was doing.
Business
fbtw

Rainy days and markets

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
The Carpenters’ melancholic hit “Rainy Days and Mondays” seemed appropriate last week in the financial markets. As the song laments, “Hanging around, nothing to do but frown, rainy days and...
Business
fbtw
Stocks ready to move past typhoon impact

Stocks ready to move past typhoon impact

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The local stock market is ready to move past the onslaught of Super Typhoon Carina as it looks for fresh catalysts to support...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Share prices plunge on lack of catalysts

Share prices plunge on lack of catalysts

By Richmond Mercurio | 38 minutes ago
The stock market was off to a bad start this week as profit taking amid lack of catalysts pulled share prices downward.
Business
fbtw
NAIA fee hike signed before turnover

NAIA fee hike signed before turnover

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 38 minutes ago
The government plans to issue the new matrix of service fees at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) before the gateway...
Business
fbtw
BDO income climbs 12 percent to P39.4 billion in H1

BDO income climbs 12 percent to P39.4 billion in H1

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 38 minutes ago
The Sy family-led BDO Unibank Inc. grew its profit by 12 percent to P39.4 billion in the first half, from P35.2 billion in...
Business
fbtw
PNB profit hits P10.3 billion in 6 months

PNB profit hits P10.3 billion in 6 months

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 38 minutes ago
Philippine National Bank (PNB) hiked its income by 6.2 percent to P10.3 billion in the first half, from P9.7 billion a year...
Business
fbtw
Philippines fixed line market to hit $4.7 billion by 2028

Philippines fixed line market to hit $4.7 billion by 2028

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 38 minutes ago
Filipinos are keeping their cable lines connected for at least until the end of the decade, and this is seen to expand the...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with