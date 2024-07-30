Angel’s Pizza orders soar on Grab tie up

FCG said Angel’s Pizza has posted record sales of P1.2 billion on GrabFood during the first half with over 925 thousand transactions.

MANILA, Philippines — Figaro Coffee Group’s fast-growing pizza chain Angel’s Pizza saw its sales accelerate in the first half through its partnership with ride-hailing giant Grab.

FCG said Angel’s Pizza has posted record sales of P1.2 billion on GrabFood during the first half with over 925 thousand transactions.

In Metro Manila, Angel’s Pizza experienced a 53-percent jump in sales on the GrabFood platform, while posting a much faster 151 percent year-to-year sales increase in the provincial areas.

FCG said these affirm Angel’s Pizza strength as a brand, which customers keep coming back to on the GrabFood platform.

“We are incredibly proud of the progress Angel’s Pizza has made. Achieving P1.2 billion in sales on Grab in the first half of 2024 is a monumental milestone that reflects our dedication to providing high-quality products and excellent service to our customers,” FCG chairman Justin Liu said.

“As a long-time partner of Grab, we affirm our continuous and strong relationship which gives us more excitement toward future growth and innovation together,” he said.

FCG attributed the sales growth of Angel’s Pizza to its strong collaboration with Grab, which was fueled further by successful campaigns and innovative solutions such as GrabUnlimited deals.

Angel’s Pizza is part of GrabFood Signatures, a community of merchant-partners exclusive to the Grab platform.

As a GrabFood Signatures merchant-partner, Angel’s Pizza gets access to exclusive marketing and promo mileages that put them front and center during platform campaigns, leading to unparalleled user and transaction growth.

“The success of Angel’s Pizza attests to the positive impact of collaboration between GrabFood and its merchant-partners, and we are glad to be part of their growth story,” Grab Philippines director for deliveries and strategy Greg Camacho said.

FCG hopes to make Angel’s Pizza the country’s number one pizza brand within the next five years in terms of customer preference and store count.

Angel’s Pizza’s expansion into the provinces is also seen serving as a base for the future expansion of other brands under FCG.

FCG, through subsidiary Figaro Coffee Systems Inc., operates and franchises a network of retail restaurants that include Figaro Coffee, Angel’s Pizza, Tien Ma’s and Café Portofino.

FCG operates 207 stores across all its brands, more than half or 128 of which are Angel’s Pizza outlets.