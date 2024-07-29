Oil price rollback set on July 30

A gas station attendant is seen filling up vehicles at a pump station in Paco, Manila on July 27, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Oil firms will implement a price rollback on their pump products in the last week of July.

In separate advisories on Monday, Shell, Cleanfuel, Seaoil, PTT, PetroGazz, Jetti, UniOil, Petron and Flying V announced the following price adjustments for Tuesday:

Diesel prices - Down by P0.85 per liter

Gasoline prices - Down by P0.75 per liter

Kerosene prices - Down by P0.75 per liter

Last week, oil companies implemented mixed price adjustments in pump products. Diesel prices were slashed by P0.40 per liter and gasoline prices were up by P0.10 per liter.

Kerosene prices also saw a decrease of P0.70 per liter last week.

SeaOil, Flying V, Petron, UniOil, Jetti, PetroGazz, PTT, Caltex, SeaOil and Shell price adjustments will take effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, while price adjustments for CleanFuel will be implemented at 12:01 a.m. on the same day.