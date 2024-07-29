^

Business

Oil price rollback set on July 30

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 29, 2024 | 7:28pm
Oil price rollback set on July 30
A gas station attendant is seen filling up vehicles at a pump station in Paco, Manila on July 27, 2024.
Ryan Baldemor / The STAR

MANILA, Philippines — Oil firms will implement a price rollback on their pump products in the last week of July.

In separate advisories on Monday, Shell, Cleanfuel, Seaoil, PTT, PetroGazz, Jetti, UniOil, Petron and Flying V announced the following price adjustments for Tuesday:

  • Diesel prices - Down by P0.85 per liter
  • Gasoline prices - Down by P0.75 per liter
  • Kerosene prices - Down by P0.75 per liter

Last week, oil companies implemented mixed price adjustments in pump products. Diesel prices were slashed by P0.40 per liter and gasoline prices were up by P0.10 per liter.

Kerosene prices also saw a decrease of P0.70 per liter last week.

SeaOil, Flying V, Petron, UniOil, Jetti, PetroGazz, PTT, Caltex, SeaOil and Shell price adjustments will take effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, while price adjustments for CleanFuel will be implemented at 12:01 a.m. on the same day.

vuukle comment

DIESEL

GASOLINE

KEROSENE

OIL PRICES

ROLLBACK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines dislodged as 2nd biggest banana exporter

Philippines dislodged as 2nd biggest banana exporter

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 20 hours ago
Is the Philippines still the second largest biggest exporter of bananas in the world?
Business
fbtw
Island flights may soon take off from Clark airport

Island flights may soon take off from Clark airport

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 20 hours ago
Almost three million travelers may have to fly out from Clark to reach island destinations like Coron and Siargao if the government...
Business
fbtw

Flood of corruption?

By Boo Chanco | 20 hours ago
At the height of the torrential downpour last Wednesday afternoon, I went to the fourth level of the parking building of our condo to take a look at how the Marikina River was doing.
Business
fbtw

Rainy days and markets

By Wilson Sy | 20 hours ago
The Carpenters’ melancholic hit “Rainy Days and Mondays” seemed appropriate last week in the financial markets. As the song laments, “Hanging around, nothing to do but frown, rainy days and...
Business
fbtw
Jollibee reevaluating preferred share offer, mulls other options

Jollibee reevaluating preferred share offer, mulls other options

By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
Asian food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. is reevaluating its previously planned preferred shares offering this year,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
US allows 145,235 MT raw sugar export quota for Philippines

US allows 145,235 MT raw sugar export quota for Philippines

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 20 hours ago
The Philippines has been allowed to export 145,235 metric tons raw value of raw cane sugar at lower tariff rate to the United...
Business
fbtw

Prime Infra’s Upper Wawa Dam cited for containing typhoon-induced flood

20 hours ago
The water supply dam developed by Prime Infra-led WawaJVCo Inc. was cited by government officials as a key factor in reducing the impact of the flooding caused by Super Typhoon Carina.
Business
fbtw
Design changes hike cost of building MRT- 4

Design changes hike cost of building MRT- 4

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 20 hours ago
The government is gearing up to take on higher debt for the construction of a railway to Taytay, Rizal as the project will...
Business
fbtw

IMF chief warns of low-growth world

By Marianne Go | 20 hours ago
International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva in a July 23 IMF Blog post, is warning that the global economy is stuck in low gear, which could deal a major blow to the fight against poverty and...
Business
fbtw
Under proposed 2025 budget: Education, transport get increase; health, agriculture allotment down

Under proposed 2025 budget: Education, transport get increase; health, agriculture allotment down

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 20 hours ago
The education and transportation sectors are proposed to have higher budgets next year but the health and agriculture sectors...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with