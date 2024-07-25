^

Headlines

'Carina' exits PAR; monsoon rains to persist across Luzon until Saturday

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 25, 2024 | 9:26am
'Carina' exits PAR; monsoon rains to persist across Luzon until Saturday
Satellite image of Typhoon Carina taken on July 25, 2024.
https: / / earth.nullschool.net /

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi) is less likely to cause heavy rains after exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) early Thursday, but the enhanced southwest monsoon may still dump moderate to intense rainfall in Luzon until Saturday, according to state weather bureau PAGASA on Thursday.

Tropical cyclone Carina has left PAR as of 6:20 a.m. on Thursday.

According to PAGASA's 5 a.m. advisory, the southwest monsoon enhanced by Carina will bring moderate to intense rainfall over parts of western Luzon from Thursday to Saturday.  

PAGASA's latest heavy rainfall warning issued 8 a.m. warned that the orange warning level is still hoisted over Zambales and Bataan, where flooding is "still threatening."

Meanwhile, the yellow warning level is up for Tarlac and Pampanga, which mean flooding could take place in flood-prone areas.

Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains could also drench Metro Manila, Nueva Ecija, Cavite, Batangas, Risal, Quezon and Laguna within the next three hours or before noon. These could also affect nearby areas.

As of early Thursday morning, Carina was crossing Taiwan with maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts up to 250 kph, according to the state weather agency PAGASA.

The typhoon is forecast to exit from the northern bounds of the Philippine area of responsibility, emerge over the Taiwan Strait later today before making a final landfall in China's Fujian province by evening.

Batanes is now under Signal No. 1, with expected winds of 39 to 61 km per hour in the next 36 hours.    

PAGASA has lifted the tropical cyclone warning signals elsewhere.

vuukle comment

CARINA

PAGASA

TYPHOON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vice President Sara, family fly to Germany

Vice President Sara, family fly to Germany

By Rudy Santos | 10 hours ago
As the Philippines grapples with the devastation caused by Typhoon Carina and monsoon rains, Vice President Sara Duterte and...
Headlines
fbtw
Metro Manila placed under state of calamity

Metro Manila placed under state of calamity

By Ghio Ong | 10 hours ago
Relentless rain drenched much of Luzon yesterday, triggering floods in Metro Manila and landslides in mountainous northern...
Headlines
fbtw

Carina kills 5 in Batangas; 4 still missing

By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
At least five people died in Batangas due to heavy rains and landslides brought by Typhoon Carina.
Headlines
fbtw
Work, classes suspended today

Work, classes suspended today

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
Malacañang suspended work in government and classes in all levels in Metro Manila as well as in Central Luzon and Calabarzon...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. orders swift assistance to flooded, isolated areas

Marcos Jr. orders swift assistance to flooded, isolated areas

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
President Marcos ordered on Wednesday the swift release of assistance, especially to areas isolated due to flooding brought...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
20,000 POGO workers given 60 days to leave Philippines

20,000 POGO workers given 60 days to leave Philippines

By Evelyn Macairan | 10 hours ago
The estimated 20,000 foreign workers of Philippine offshore gaming operators and Internet Gaming Licensees have 60 days or...
Headlines
fbtw
DND to broaden depth on continental shelf

DND to broaden depth on continental shelf

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 10 hours ago
The Department of National Defense will broaden the Armed Forces of the Philippines strategic depth to project Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
House: 2025 budget in line with Marcos&rsquo; agenda

House: 2025 budget in line with Marcos’ agenda

By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
President Marcos can rest assured that next year’s national budget would be in line with the programs of the executive...
Headlines
fbtw
Padilla assumes post as president of Duterte&rsquo;s PDP

Padilla assumes post as president of Duterte’s PDP

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
Ten months before the May 2025 midterm elections, the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino announced that Sen. Robinhood Padilla...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with