Cebu Pacific launches Cebu-Osaka flights

Cebu Pacific said it would mount Cebu flights to Osaka in October to provide travelers from the Visayas a convenient option in heading to Japan.

MANILA, Philippines — Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific is making another big bet in its Cebu hub, launching direct flights to Osaka to become the lone airline to connect the two routes.

Cebu Pacific said it would mount Cebu flights to Osaka in October to provide travelers from the Visayas a convenient option in heading to Japan.

The airline will begin connecting Cebu and Osaka on Oct. 15, linking the routes four times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

As a result, Cebu Pacific will become the only airline to operate direct flights between Cebu and Osaka. The airline currently offers daily flights between Cebu and Narita, and the introduction of Osaka trips is expected to further increase air travel from Cebu to Japan.

Cebu Pacific president and chief commercial officer Alexander Lao said Japan is one of the most preferred destinations among Filipinos. Osaka, in particular, has become a go-to city for its popular attractions such as Dotonbori and Universal Studios.

“With Japan being a top-of-mind destination for many Filipino travelers, the new route [Cebu to Osaka] will give them the opportunity to visit one of the country’s dynamic cities,” Lao said.

“We also hope that this launch can encourage more travelers from Japan to explore the beauty of the Philippines,” he added.

Cebu Pacific views Japan as a growth area given how popular it is to Filipinos, proof of which is that the airline has flown more than 200,000 passengers to the country so far this year.

From Manila, Cebu Pacific reaches Japan by way of Osaka, Narita, Nagoya and Fukuoka. Aside from this, the airline owned by the Gokongweis runs weekly flights from Clark to Narita.

To promote the new route, Cebu Pacific is holding a seat sale for Osaka flights from Cebu until July 31, offering a base fare of as low as P1 per way, exclusive of fees and surcharges. Travelers may use the flight ticket from Oct. 15, 2024 to March 31, 2025.

Meanwhile, Cebu Pacific’s parent Cebu Air Inc. confirmed a STAR report that it is looking into the possibility of acquiring AirSWIFT Transport Inc., the boutique airline owned by the Ayalas.

Cebu Air said the airline is always on the lookout for opportunities to grow the business and expand its reach.