^

Business

BSP monitors impact of tech outage

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
July 21, 2024 | 12:00am
BSP monitors impact of tech outage
In a statement late Friday, the central bank said some BSP-supervised financial institutions (BSFIs) are addressing the issue while some have already restored their affected systems.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is closely monitoring the impact of the global Microsoft and Crowdstrike outage, as some financial institutions have experienced disruptions.

In a statement late Friday, the central bank said some BSP-supervised financial institutions (BSFIs) are addressing the issue while some have already restored their affected systems.

“The BSP has required affected BSFIs to provide updates and activate their resilience and continuity plans as needed,” the central bank said.

It also noted that the BSP’s Peso Real Time Gross Settlement System or PhilPassPlus was unaffected. All settlements such as PESONet, Instapay, ATM and checks were successfully completed last Friday.

“The financial system remains resilient, with alternative channels and digital platforms available for individuals and businesses,” the BSP said.

The Philippines experienced disruptions in the media, telecommunications, banking, shipping and air travel sectors due to a major outage affecting Microsoft’s 365 applications and services.

Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) said that the global issue affected the bank’s computer units, impacting certain operations and causing longer wait times in branches and contact centers.

Customers also experienced delays in crediting financial transactions such as bill payments and interbank fund transfers, as other institutions were likewise affected.

“Our technical team is already coordinating closely with the provider to resolve this issue,” BPI said in a Facebook post. “Rest assured that this issue should not be a cause of concern.”

Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co. (Metrobank) informed customers that they could still utilize automated teller machines despite the online system outage.

“With the ongoing global outage related to Microsoft-based systems, customers may experience a slowdown or temporary unavailability of some bank products and services through our online channels,” Metrobank said on Friday.

Union Bank of the Philippines also said the global IT outage affected one of its system providers, causing its customer service hotline and some branch services to be temporarily unavailable.

“Rest assured that our team is working with our affected service provider to restore our full services as soon as possible,” UnionBank said.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) acknowledged encountering system issues but did not explicitly attribute these to the global outage.

“RCBC is currently experiencing technical difficulties affecting RCBC Pulz, RCBC Online Banking, and Diskartech, resulting in a slowdown in some of your online banking transactions,” it said.

vuukle comment

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippine banks hit by global IT outage

Philippine banks hit by global IT outage

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Some Philippine-based banks were affected by the global IT outage that crippled several institutions worldwide, grounding...
Business
fbtw
LIST: Flights canceled on July 19, 20 amid global cyber outage

LIST: Flights canceled on July 19, 20 amid global cyber outage

By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Several flights have been canceled on Friday (July 19) and Saturday (July 20) due to the technical disruptions caused...
Business
fbtw
Fewer Filipinos want to work abroad, but most still eager for foreign remote work

Fewer Filipinos want to work abroad, but most still eager for foreign remote work

By Jean Mangaluz | 15 hours ago
Fewer Filipinos want to work abroad, but local professionals are eager to work remotely for foreign employers, a new study...
Business
fbtw
Netflix wins subscribers as ad strategy pays off

Netflix wins subscribers as ad strategy pays off

1 day ago
Netflix on Thursday said it added eight million new subscribers in the second quarter, as the home of hit shows "The Crown"...
Business
fbtw
CrowdStrike crash raises questions about tech dependency

CrowdStrike crash raises questions about tech dependency

By Anuj Chopra | 12 hours ago
Catastrophic computer outages caused by a software update from one company have once again exposed the dangers of global technological...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
IFC lends P14.5 billion for ALI&rsquo;s green projects

IFC lends P14.5 billion for ALI’s green projects

By Louella Desiderio | 55 minutes ago
The International Finance Corp. is lending up to P14.5 billion to property giant Ayala Land Inc. to support the company’s...
Business
fbtw
Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

By Joseph Boyle | 7 hours ago
Airlines were gradually coming back online Saturday after global carriers, banks and financial institutions were thrown into...
Business
fbtw
Stocks slide as global tech outage rattles investors

Stocks slide as global tech outage rattles investors

By Roland Jackson | 10 hours ago
Stock markets slid Friday after computer systems crashed worldwide, with sentiment also hit by US election uncertainty...
Business
fbtw
BOP deficit narrows to $155 million in June

BOP deficit narrows to $155 million in June

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Philippines recorded a balance of payments (BOP) deficit of $155 million in June, nearly 75 percent lower than the $606...
Business
fbtw
BSP expectsapproval of AFASA bill soon

BSP expectsapproval of AFASA bill soon

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is expecting the Senate to sign into law the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act (AFASA)...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with