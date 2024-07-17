^

Business

PCIC told to modernize insurance operations

Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas - The Philippine Star
July 17, 2024 | 12:00am
PCIC told to modernize insurance operations
Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. has ordered the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. (PCIC) to modernize its operations and offer more affordable products to farmers and fisherfolk.

Tiu Laurel said state-run PCIC, which was recently returned to the Department of Agriculture portfolio, must digitalize its processes and upgrade its technologies to provide better protection to its clientele.

“We’re doing it the way we’ve been doing it for X number of years, it’s time for PCIC to level up,” the agriculture chief told PCIC executives in a recent meeting.

He noted that the state crop insurer plays a “crucial” role in boosting food production through providing insurance protection to farmers, fishermen and livestock raisers against natural calamities, diseases, pest infestations and other risks.

Tiu Laurel said the PCIC must “evolve” from its traditional practices and should adopt advanced crop insurance models similar to neighboring countries such as Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

“These improvements aim to enhance indemnification processes which currently rank among the most substantial in the region,” he said.

The agriculture chief added that PCIC can also go beyond providing risk protection for farmers and fisherfolk.

Tiu Laurel pointed out that insurance protection could also serve as collaterals of farmers and fisherfolk in accessing financial services from banks and other financial institutions.

He recommended widening the reinsurance strategies of the attached agency of the DA “to better manage the agency’s risk profile effectively.”

The PCIC has an annual budget of P4.5 billion that is allocated for indemnification of insurance claims. Last year, the agency serviced 744,000 farmers. This year the state crop insurer eyes to cover 1.2 million farmers, 21,000 livestock raisers and fisherfolk. — Romina Cabrera

vuukle comment

FRANCISCO TIU LAUREL JR.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Grace period ends: Online vendors must now pay withholding tax

Grace period ends: Online vendors must now pay withholding tax

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
Online sellers on digital marketplaces are now required to shoulder withholding tax following new rules of the Bureau of Internal...
Business
fbtw
LIST: Flights canceled on July 16

LIST: Flights canceled on July 16

9 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Authority on Tuesday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due...
Business
fbtw
Villar makes bet on casino business

Villar makes bet on casino business

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Tycoon Manuel Villar Jr., the country’s richest man, is set to open his casino next year, as he rolls the dice on the...
Business
fbtw
Remittances up by 3.7% in May

Remittances up by 3.7% in May

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Remittances sent by overseas Filipino workers increased by 3.7 percent to $2.88 billion in May from $2.78 billion in the same...
Business
fbtw
Wedding party resumes for son of Asia's richest man

Wedding party resumes for son of Asia's richest man

2 days ago
Lavish wedding celebrations for the son of Asia's richest man resumed Saturday with a star-studded guest list including Hollywood...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
No wrong time to do an IPO, says PSE chief

No wrong time to do an IPO, says PSE chief

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
There is no wrong time to do an initial public offering if you will ask Philippine Stock Exchange president and CEO Ramon...
Business
fbtw

Biz groups push for approval of 21 economic measures

By Louella Desiderio | 2 hours ago
Local and foreign business groups are urging the government to approve 21 pending legislative measures including the easing of foreign equity restrictions to help propel economic growth.
Business
fbtw
Ayala-FLOW taps P10.8 billion loan from Landbank for data center campus

Ayala-FLOW taps P10.8 billion loan from Landbank for data center campus

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
The joint venture between Ayala Land Inc. subsidiary AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. and FLOW Digital Infrastructure is...
Business
fbtw
NexGen off to a good start in market debut

NexGen off to a good start in market debut

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Businessman Dexter Tiu’s latest listed renewable energy company is off to a good start following a successful market...
Business
fbtw
SMIC gears up for first tranche of $3 billion EMTN

SMIC gears up for first tranche of $3 billion EMTN

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
SM Investments Corp., the investment holding company of the Sy family, is set to foray in the offshore debt market to raise...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with