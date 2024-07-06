How to detect fake titles

In response to the alarming increase of fake titles, the Center for Global Best Practices will hold an online training titled Best Practices in Detecting Fake Certificates of Land Titles from 8:45 a.m. to 12:00 on Aug. 7 via Zoom.

MANILA, Philippines — One of the biggest problems in the real estate industry is the proliferation of fake property titles. Many real estate buyers, investors and lending institutions are being victimized by professional syndicates and swindlers whose modus operandi is to sell these fake titles to the public. Because of the rampant and continuous presence of these fraudulent individuals or groups in the industry, economic development is hampered, and the victims’ businesses, partners and families are ruined.

The program will comprehensively discuss the different origins, types of titles (comprising 53 judicial and LRC forms), guidelines, information and tools to validate the authenticity of titles.

Learn all of these from CGBP course director and lecturer, lawyer Alvin Claridades who is the author of more than 33 best-selling books including ‘Land Titles and Deeds’; ‘Laws on Easement’; ‘Road Right-of-Way Building & Setback’; and ‘The Revised IRR of the National Building Code of the Philippines.’

Registration is open to the general public and is highly recommended for all buyers and sellers of properties, developers, financial institutions that are accepting property titles as collateral, brokers, agents, lawyers, consultants and all stakeholders who are owners of real estate properties.

For details and other property-related training topics such as Best Practices Guide to Construction Law and Crafting Contracts, Resolving your Squatter Issues in Public and Private Properties, Guide to Condominium and Subdivision Law, visit www.cgbp.org. You may also call (+63 2) 8556-8968 / 69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148 / 59.