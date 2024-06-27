LIST: Flights canceled on June 27
MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Thursday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due to bad weather.
In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of AirSWIFT and CebGo to and from Romblo and Busuanga, Palawan have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.
State weather bureau PAGASA said that as of 3 a.m. today, a Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 45 kilometers East Northeast of Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte (8.8°North, 123.7°East). It is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Easterlies affecting the rest of the country.
Here are the canceled flights as of 10:30 a.m., Thursday:
AirSWIFT (T6)
- T6 710 - Manila to Romblon
- T6 711 - Romblon to Manila
CebGo (DG)
- DG 6055 - Manila to Busuanga
- DG 6056 -Busuanga to Manila
— Rosette Adel
