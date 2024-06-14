Manila Water achieves perfect wastewater quality score in April

MANILA, Philippines — East Zone concessionaire Manila Water Co. maintained its high standards in wastewater effluent quality throughout April.

In a statement, Manila Water announced it achieved a perfect 100% on its quality compliance scorecard for wastewater treatment and facilities.

The rating is set by the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) Regulatory Office (MWSS-RO) based on the General Effluent Standards (GSE).

According to the Department of Natural Resources (DENR)’s updated GSE, the wastewater treatment plants should “produce 'Class C' effluent with eliminated bio-nutrients such as ammonia and phosphorus, which is deemed to be safe for water recycling for non-contact purposes such as toilet-flushing, cleaning and irrigation, and ultimately, should be safe for discharge to water bodies and the marine life.”

Continuing high standards

In line with their maintained quality efficiency, Manila Water plans to enhance its infrastructure developments and wastewater upgrades as part of their sustainability agenda and regulatory compliance.

The water firm recently invested P271 million to build the 1.95 kilometer Kalayaan Sewer Replacement Package 2 and the 3.23 kilometer Kalayaan Sewer Replacement Package 3.

The project will provide a better network in Quezon City as it would transfer the service connection of unsewered households and establishments.

The Mandaluyong West Sewer Network Packages 3A and 3B will expand East Zone coverage and contribute to Manila Bay's restoration efforts.

The two packages are valued at P306 million and P494 million, respectively.

“[These] pipelaying projects are vital sections of the 52.5-kilometer Mandaluyong West-San Juan and South Quezon City Sewerage System or the MandaWest Project,” Manila Water said.

The MandaWest Project worth P4.2 billion is said to benefit over 700,000 customers in the cities of Mandaluyong, Quezon and San Juan once completed.

Another investment finished is the upgrade of Taguig North Package 4A, valued at P119 million.