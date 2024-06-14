^

IFC investing $100 million in CitySavings social bond

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
June 14, 2024 | 12:00am
This photo shows a picture of U.S. Dollars.
This photo shows a picture of U.S. Dollars.
STAR / Edd Gumban, file

MANILA, Philippines — The International Finance Corp. (IFC) is investing $100 million in the social bond issued by Aboitiz Group’s thrift bank City Savings Bank Inc.

In a statement yesterday, the private sector arm of the World Bank said CitySavings is the first thrift bank to issue a social bond in the country.

The social bond follows the International Capital Market Association’s Bond Principles and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Social Bond Standard.

IFC said the bond issuance is intended to provide loans to women in low and lower middle-income groups.

“This landmark issuance will help us expand our services to reach underserved and vulnerable segments of society, allowing us to further our mission to elevate the lives of people,” CitySavings CEO Lorenzo Ocampo said.

CitySavings is a subsidiary of Union Bank of the Philippines, the banking arm of the Aboitiz Group.

It provides salary loans to public school teachers, government workers, pensioners and other customer segments.

IFC said its investment in CitySavings’ social bond is in line with its aim to help deepen capital markets in the country.

“Investing in women is not only the right thing to do, it also makes good business sense,” said Riccardo Puliti, IFC’s regional vice president for Asia and the Pacific.

He said the bond issuance will build investor confidence and channel more capital to companies in the Philippines that promote social, economic and gender equality.

In July 2021, IFC invested in a $150-million social bond issued by UnionBank to provide loans to help micro, small and medium enterprises to bounce back from the impact of the pandemic.

In November of the same year, IFC worked with Ayala Corp. for the issuance of the first social bond in the healthcare sector in the country to support the development of a dedicated cancer hospital.

Roxas resigns as SPNEC independent director

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Businessman Pedro Roxas, chairman of listed firms Roxas Holdings Inc. and Roxas & Co. Inc., has stepped down from his role as independent director of Manuel V. Pangilinan-led SP New Energy Corp.
Business
fbtw
Meralco&rsquo;s power rates up in June

Meralco’s power rates up in June

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
Meralco has announced a power rate increase of P0.6436 per kilowatt-hour, bringing the household rate to P12.0575 per...
Business
fbtw
Ang&rsquo;s eldest takes on bigger role in SMC

Ang’s eldest takes on bigger role in SMC

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
John Paul Ang, the eldest son of tycoon Ramon Ang, is set to take on a bigger role in diversified conglomerate San Miguel...
Business
fbtw
Megawide sets sight on next public offer

Megawide sets sight on next public offer

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Following the successful listing of Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. last week, the Megawide Group of tycoon Edgar Saavedra...
Business
fbtw
Sanitary landfill in Capas, Tarlac to get major redevelopment

Sanitary landfill in Capas, Tarlac to get major redevelopment

By Gabriell Christel Galang | 7 hours ago
The government-controlled Bases Conversion and Development Authority will soon transform the Kalangitan sanitary landfill...
Business
fbtw
Nokia tasked to replace Globe&rsquo;s legacy assets

Nokia tasked to replace Globe’s legacy assets

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Wireless giant Globe Telecom Inc. is moving on from some of its legacy solutions by deploying a modern replacement developed...
Business
fbtw
Jollibee Group advances sustainability initiatives

Jollibee Group advances sustainability initiatives

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Jollibee Group is committed to further advancing its sustainability initiatives following the successful integration of...
Business
fbtw

Toyota opening new dealership in Davao City

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. is expanding in Mindanao through a new dealership in Davao City.
Business
fbtw
SMIC&rsquo;s investment in healthcare

SMIC’s investment in healthcare

1 hour ago
Investing in healthcare is more important now for SM Investments Corp. following the tough lessons learned from the recent...
Business
fbtw
