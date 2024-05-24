^

Business

Gcash hailed 'Best Mobile Wallet for 2024 by financial intel journal

Philstar.com
May 24, 2024 | 5:24pm
Gcash hailed 'Best Mobile Wallet for 2024 by financial intel journal
GCash is a mobile wallet service by Globe Telecom.
Interaksyon / File

MANILA, Philippines — Fintech app Gcash has been named the "Best Mobile Wallet for 2024" by financial intelligence journal Pan Finance.

Mynt, the app's holding company, has been recognized as "leader in mobile financial services," which it said focused on "accelerating financial inclusion through mobile money, financial services and technology."

The mobile wallet app was recognized by the Pan Finance in its first quarter 2024 magazine.

Aside from Gcash, the journal featured tech-based lending company Fuse, which it said gives users access to personal and business loans.

GCash president and chief executive officer Martha Sazon expressed gratitude for the recognition.

“We at GCash are thankful for this recognition. This highlights GCash’s transformative role in the Philippines' journey from financial inclusion to financial progress,” she said.

On Friday, Gcash said that its opening of initial public offering or IPO will depend on favorable market conditions, according to Globe.

In 2021, the fintech platform was valued at over $2 billion with a user base of 81 million as of May 2023.  —Ian Laqui

vuukle comment

GCASH

MOBILE WALLET
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Moving up to the next level

By Boo Chanco | 18 hours ago
Just when you have given up on the ability of Filipino officials to run a clean government able to produce visible economic progress, here comes Iloilo City providing more than a flicker of hope that kaya pala natin...
Business
fbtw
Japan inflation slows to 2.2% in April

Japan inflation slows to 2.2% in April

9 hours ago
The pace of Japanese inflation slowed in April to 2.2% as gas bills fell, government data showed Friday, with the figure...
Business
fbtw
NEDA optimistic on upper middle-income status by 2025

NEDA optimistic on upper middle-income status by 2025

By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
The National Economic and Development Authority remains optimistic that the country can reach upper middle-income status by...
Business
fbtw
Trade fair generates $165 million export sales

Trade fair generates $165 million export sales

By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
Over $165 million worth of export sales were generated at the country’s international food trade exhibition held earlier...
Business
fbtw
BSP moves to curb forex speculation

BSP moves to curb forex speculation

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 18 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has intervened in the exchange rate market in “modest” amounts to curb speculation...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Eastern Visayas farmers receive land titles

Eastern Visayas farmers receive land titles

8 hours ago
A 77-year-old farmer in Catbalogan City, Samar can finally claim as his own the agricultural lot he has been farming for over...
Business
fbtw
The Fed's meeting notes: 'Lack of further progress' on inflation

The Fed's meeting notes: 'Lack of further progress' on inflation

9 hours ago
The US Federal Reserve (the Fed) [link] released the minutes of the meetings held by the Federal Open Markets...
Business
fbtw
Globe now considering dual listing for GCash in 2025

Globe now considering dual listing for GCash in 2025

10 hours ago
Globe [GLO 2006.00 ?0.8%; 111% avgVol] [link] CEO Ernest Cu said that the company might list GCash “sometime...
Business
fbtw
Citicore Renewable Energy sets IPO price at 30% discount

Citicore Renewable Energy sets IPO price at 30% discount

10 hours ago
Citicore Renewable Energy [CREC 2.70 pre-IPO] [link] advised the exchange that it has priced its IPO at P2.70/share,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with