Gcash hailed 'Best Mobile Wallet for 2024 by financial intel journal

MANILA, Philippines — Fintech app Gcash has been named the "Best Mobile Wallet for 2024" by financial intelligence journal Pan Finance.

Mynt, the app's holding company, has been recognized as "leader in mobile financial services," which it said focused on "accelerating financial inclusion through mobile money, financial services and technology."

The mobile wallet app was recognized by the Pan Finance in its first quarter 2024 magazine.

Aside from Gcash, the journal featured tech-based lending company Fuse, which it said gives users access to personal and business loans.

GCash president and chief executive officer Martha Sazon expressed gratitude for the recognition.

“We at GCash are thankful for this recognition. This highlights GCash’s transformative role in the Philippines' journey from financial inclusion to financial progress,” she said.

On Friday, Gcash said that its opening of initial public offering or IPO will depend on favorable market conditions, according to Globe.

In 2021, the fintech platform was valued at over $2 billion with a user base of 81 million as of May 2023. —Ian Laqui