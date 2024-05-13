Coal plants named 'primary culprits' for power supply shortage — report

This photo shows a press conference spearheaded by People4Power (P4P) Coalition whose speakers include P4P convenor Gerry Arances and former presidential candidate Leody de Guzman.

MANILA, Philippines — Energy consumer advocacy group Power4People (P4P) coalition condemned coal plants run by different firms in the country, named by a study as the “primary culprits” for the continuous predicaments of the country’s power grids.

A study by the think-tank Center for Energy, Ecology, and Development (CEED) identified the plants owned by firms San Miguel Corporation, Aboitiz, FirstGen and DMCI, which are powered by coal and gas as "the biggest contributors to the shortage of electricity" that also brought the country’s power grids to yellow and red alerts.

“Five out of every ten incidents of forced outages come from coal plants, who also serve as the linchpin of our country’s grid as designed by the Department of Energy (DOE). The DOE is supposed to provide reliable and affordable energy for all Filipinos, but instead chose and continues to insist on using these fossil fuels despite their proven unreliability and high prices,” P4P convenor Gerry Arrances was quoted as saying in a press release.

The group, which cited the think-tank’s study, said that 51.23% of forced outages came from coal plants while 19.87% came from gas plants in the past five years.

The study also mentioned that the firms' plants that went on a forced outage may potentially profit from the circumstance as they allegedly injected power supply to the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) during the said period.

The WESM is one of the driving factors that may cause the power rates of energy concessionaires like Meralco to increase or decrease their rates.

Since April, the power grids of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao have been placed either on yellow and red alerts due to the deficit in power supply.

The group also called for the resignation of Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla after being allegedly unable to solve the country’s power crisis.

In a press conference on Monday, the group urged the Energy chief to resign from his post, saying that he has not resolved the continuing electricity problem of the country.

“Mahigit limang taon na natin nararanasan itong rotating brownouts, forced outages, yellow and red alerts,” Arrances said in a press conference.

(We have been experiencing these rotating brownouts, forced outages, yellow and red alerts for over five years now.)

“Pangalawang taon na ‘to ni Secretary Lotilla, kung siya, hindi niya kayang solusyonan…ibigay na niya sa ibang makakapag-solusyon…kapag ‘di mo kaya…okay lang ‘yon, step down,” he added.

(This is Secretary Lotilla's second year, he cannot solve it... he should give it to someone who can solve it... if you can't... that's okay, step down.)

Arrances also said that they are doubting the “sincerity” of Lotilla due to his previous connection to the Aboitiz group.

“Alam ng lahat…galing siyang Aboitiz bago siya dumating bilang DOE chief,” Arrances said.

(Everyone knows... he came from Aboitiz before he arrived as DOE chief).

Lotilla was the firm’s lead independent director before being appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the Energy department, Aboitiz Power Corp. (Aboitiz) has confirmed to Philstar.com.

After it was tagged as one of the main drivers of forced outages, Aboitiz said that it is looking at CEED's report.

Philstar.com has also reached out to the DOE, San Miguel Corp., DMCI Holdings and First Gen for comment on the study's claims. This will be updated with their responses. — Ian Laqui