Tourism Summit 2024 gives spotlight to travel content creators, entrepreneurs

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, Go Negosyo Founder Joey Concepcion, guest of honor First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos led the Tourism Summit 2024 on May 13, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines— The Department of Tourism and non-profit organization Go Negosyo on Monday mounted the third edition of Tourism Summit in Parañaque City.

This year’s Tourism Summit, being held at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay, gathered around 200 tourism key stakeholders, social media strategists and business leaders from various industries who are discussing opportunities, emerging market trends and innovative approaches in the tourism sector.

During which, they presented Inspiring Tourism Entrepreneur Awards entrepreneurs from accommodations and tour services, food and retail, sustainable ecotourism, and unique attractions.

Digital content creators and social media influencers were also given special awards for their contributions in showcasing the Philippines’ heritage, culture, cuisine and destinations.

Among the star-studded guests of the summit include the following content creators and business leaders:

Kyle “Kulas” Jenerrmann -Travel vlogger, Becoming Filipino

Wil Dasovich – Travel content creator, Go Pro ambassador

Joshua Chua – Travel filmmaker/content creator

Susie Corpuz-Fazekas – Susie in the Philippines

Dave Christopher – Dave on Arrival

Richelle Ragay – When in Rizal

Michelle Dee – Miss Universe Philippines 2022, DOT ambassador

Chef RV Manabat – Chef, author, entrepreneur, content creator

Kakai Bautista – Host, singer, actress, comedian

JM Banquicio – Travel content creator

Renzo Maano – Travel content creator

Shayne Funcion - Travel content creator

Hanna Piccio - Travel content creator

Paolo Rigotti - Travel content creator

Yosh Dimen – The Poor Traveler, Go Negosyo Special Awardee for Travel Content Creators 2023

Vins Carlos - The Poor Traveler, Go Negosyo Special Awardee for Travel Content Creators 2023

Cristina Roque – Department of Trade and Industry undersecretary

Marga Nograles – COO, Tourism Promotions Board

Capt. Stanley Ng – President and Chief Operating Officer, Philippines Airlines

Michelle Ho – General manager, Klook Philippines and Thailand

Jeff Ortega – Regional Director, DOT Ilocos and Pangasinan

Zarah Juan – Founder, Zarah uan brand

Kara Rosas – Director and co-founder, Lokal Lab Siargao

Bryan Benitez Mccllelland – Founder, Bambike Ecotours

Cara Mia Sumabat – Co-founder, Halo-Halo store

Mariles Gustilo – Senior Director, Ayala Museum, Manila

Jorell Legaspi – Director-General, The National Museum of Fine Arts

Margarita Villanueva – Head, Roberto M. Lopez Conservation Center, Lopez Museum

Issa Litton, Sam YG and Go Negosyo adviser Jophine Romero served as hosts and moderators of the summit.

Aside from these personalities, students from various schools in Metro Manila and CALABARZON, as well as aspiring entrepreneurs, travel aficionados and stakeholders witnessed the program.

Tourism Summit 2024 is also being live streamed for those who could not physically attend the event.

Last year, DOT and Go Negosyo also joined hands to host the Tourism Summit in Cebu.

They also awarded 20 enterprises in the tourism industry and ten travel vloggers were given special recognition for their roles in promoting the country’s tourism.