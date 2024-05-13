^

Tourism Summit 2024 gives spotlight to travel content creators, entrepreneurs

Tourism Summit 2024 gives spotlight to travel content creators, entrepreneurs
Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, Go Negosyo Founder Joey Concepcion, guest of honor First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos led the Tourism Summit 2024 on May 13, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines— The Department of Tourism and non-profit organization Go Negosyo on Monday mounted the third edition of Tourism Summit in Parañaque City.

This year’s Tourism Summit, being held at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay, gathered around 200 tourism key stakeholders, social media strategists and business leaders from various industries who are discussing opportunities, emerging market trends and innovative approaches in the tourism sector.

The Tourism Summit 2024 is led by Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, Go Negosyo Founder Joey Concepcion, guest of honor First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

During which, they presented Inspiring Tourism Entrepreneur Awards entrepreneurs from accommodations and tour services, food and retail, sustainable ecotourism, and unique attractions.

Digital content creators and social media influencers were also given special awards for their contributions in showcasing the Philippines’ heritage, culture, cuisine and destinations.

Among the star-studded guests of the summit include the following content creators and business leaders:

  • Kyle “Kulas” Jenerrmann -Travel vlogger, Becoming Filipino
  • Wil Dasovich – Travel content creator, Go Pro ambassador
  • Joshua Chua – Travel filmmaker/content creator
  • Susie Corpuz-Fazekas – Susie in the Philippines
  • Dave Christopher – Dave on Arrival
  • Richelle Ragay – When in Rizal
  • Michelle Dee – Miss Universe Philippines 2022, DOT ambassador
  • Chef RV Manabat – Chef, author, entrepreneur, content creator
  • Kakai Bautista – Host, singer, actress, comedian
  • JM Banquicio – Travel content creator
  • Renzo Maano – Travel content creator
  • Shayne Funcion - Travel content creator
  • Hanna Piccio - Travel content creator
  • Paolo Rigotti - Travel content creator
  • Yosh Dimen – The Poor Traveler, Go Negosyo Special Awardee for Travel Content Creators 2023
  • Vins Carlos - The Poor Traveler, Go Negosyo Special Awardee for Travel Content Creators 2023
  • Cristina Roque – Department of Trade and Industry undersecretary
  • Marga Nograles – COO, Tourism Promotions Board
  • Capt. Stanley Ng –  President and Chief Operating Officer, Philippines Airlines
  • Michelle Ho – General manager, Klook Philippines and Thailand
  • Jeff Ortega – Regional Director, DOT Ilocos and Pangasinan
  • Zarah Juan – Founder, Zarah uan brand
  • Kara Rosas – Director and co-founder, Lokal Lab Siargao
  • Bryan Benitez Mccllelland – Founder, Bambike Ecotours
  • Cara Mia Sumabat – Co-founder, Halo-Halo store
  • Mariles Gustilo – Senior Director, Ayala Museum, Manila
  • Jorell Legaspi – Director-General, The National Museum of Fine Arts
  • Margarita Villanueva – Head, Roberto M. Lopez Conservation Center, Lopez Museum

Issa Litton, Sam YG and Go Negosyo adviser Jophine Romero served as hosts and moderators of the summit.

Aside from these personalities, students from various schools in Metro Manila and CALABARZON, as well as aspiring entrepreneurs, travel aficionados and stakeholders witnessed the program.

Tourism Summit 2024 is also being live streamed for those who could not physically attend the event.

Last year, DOT and Go Negosyo also joined hands to host the Tourism Summit in Cebu.

They also awarded 20 enterprises in the tourism industry and ten travel vloggers were given special recognition for their roles in promoting the country’s tourism.

