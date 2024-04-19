^

NGCP issues yellow, red alerts for Luzon grid; Visayas grid on yellow alert

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 19, 2024 | 2:57pm
NGCP issues yellow, red alerts for Luzon grid; Visayas grid on yellow alert
A March 15, 2020 photo of the Sta. Rita Substation as the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines energizes to cater to the Samar II Electric Cooperative for power transmission in Samar.
NGCP via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — For the fourth consecutive day, the Luzon and Visayas power grids are set to encounter red and yellow alerts on Friday, according to the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP).

In separate advisories, the NGCP reported that these grid statuses were initiated due to forced outages at certain power plants and reduced capacity operations at others.

The Luzon Grid will be under red status during the following period:

  • 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Luzon grid is scheduled to be under a yellow status during the following period:

  • 12 noon to 3 p.m.
  • 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Meanwhile, the yellow alert for the Visayas grid will be in effect from 12 noon to 4 p.m. and then again from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

As of writing, the Luzon grid has an available capacity of 13,954 megawatts (MW) against a peak demand of 13,127 MW.

On the other hand, the Visayas grid has an available capacity of 2,484 MW against a peak demand of 2,504 MW.

A red alert is declared when the power supply is insufficient to meet consumer demand, and the transmission grid's operational requirements cannot be fully met.

A yellow alert is announced when the operating margin is too narrow to adequately cover the transmission grid's contingency needs.

