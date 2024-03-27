^

Business

Fisherfolk group urges gov’t to regulate fish prices amid Lent

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 27, 2024 | 2:00pm
Fisherfolk group urges govâ��t to regulate fish prices amid Lent
Market vendors are seen selling different fish products at the Baguio City Market on Sept. 14, 2022.
The STAR / Andy Zapata Jr.

MANILA, Philippines — Fisherfolk group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) on Wednesday urged the government to address the surge in retail prices of fish during the Holy Week.

In a statement, PAMALAKAYA said that the Department of Agriculture (DA) should intervene to regulate fish prices as it had increased from 10% to 20% due to high demand as private traders “take advantage of the Lent to mark up fish products to unreasonable prices at the expense of consumers.”

“Bagama’t sumirit ang presyo ng isda sa pamilihan, hindi ibig sabihin nito ay mataas na rin ang kuha ng produkto sa mga mangingisda. Dahil nananatiling mga pribadong komersyante ang may kontrol sa presyo ng farm gate at retail. Halimbawa, ang presyo ng isdang galunggong sa pamilihan ay nasa P200 – P220 kada kilo, habang ang presyo ng mga ito sa mga mangingisda ay nasa P80 – P100 lamang kada kilo,” the group’s statement read, quoting Fernando Hicap, PAMALAKAYA national chairperson.

“Sa ganitong kalakaran ay parehong talo ang mangingisda at ordinaryong consumer. Dapat obligahin ang DA na magkaroon ng konkretong hakbang para tiyaking hindi sinasamantala ng mga komersyante ang presyo ng isda sa pamilihan, sa pamamagitan man ito ng price control o pagtatakd ng price ceiling,” it added. 

The latest price bulletin from the DA shows the following price range for fish in several wet markets in Metro Manila:

  • Bangus: P140 - P250 per kilogram
  • Tilapia: P110 - P160 per kilogram
  • Local galunggong: P140 - P300 per kilogram
  • Alumahan: P260 - P380 per kilogram

On the other hand, the Department of Agriculture reported the weekly average fish prices from March 18 to 22 as follows:

  • Bangus - P192.61 per kilogram
  • Tilapia - P141.33 per kilogram
  • Local galunggong - P222.66 per kilogram
  • Imported galunggong - P193.33 per kilogram
  • Alumahan - P307.59 per kilogram

On March 25, a lawmaker has previously called on the Agriculture department and the Department of Trade and Industry to monitor possible price surges during the Holy Week and set suggested retail prices on basic commodities.

The spike in fish prices during Holy Week is attributed to the high demand for fish, as Catholics traditionally observe fasting or abstinence from meat during this season.

The Holy Week started on March 24 (Palm Sunday) and will end on March 31 (Easter Sunday).

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

FISH

HOLY WEEK

PRICES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Early Holy Week

Early Holy Week

By Boo Chanco | 15 hours ago
If soul searching, repentance and making your relationship right with your Creator are things you do on Holy Week, all came...
Business
fbtw
JG Summit core profit soars in 2023

JG Summit core profit soars in 2023

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
Core earnings of conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc. soared in 2023 following a significant turnaround in its airline business,...
Business
fbtw
Mr. Nice Guy

Mr. Nice Guy

By Marianne Go | 15 hours ago
There is a reason why the public and most people like Ralph Recto as a person, as the partner of Ate Vi, as a politician and...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Trade with China should continue&rsquo;

‘Trade with China should continue’

By Louella Desiderio | 15 hours ago
The Philippines should continue to pursue stronger trade ties with China despite rising tensions in the West Philippine Sea,...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Serenade of the Seas&rsquo; arrival restarts Subic cruise tourism program

‘Serenade of the Seas’ arrival restarts Subic cruise tourism program

By E.H. Edejer | 22 hours ago
The arrival here of GTS Serenade of the Seas, a 12-decker cruise liner operated by Royal Caribbean International, is expected...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines FDI &lsquo;bound to improve&rsquo; in coming years &ndash; HSBC

Philippines FDI ‘bound to improve’ in coming years – HSBC

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 15 hours ago
The Philippines would be able to attract more foreign direct investments (FDI) in the coming years amid reforms that improved...
Business
fbtw
Bargain hunting ends 2-day slump

Bargain hunting ends 2-day slump

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
The stock market broke out of its two-day slump yesterday as bargain hunters buoyed share prices.
Business
fbtw
PLDT puts up new unit for data centers

PLDT puts up new unit for data centers

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 15 hours ago
Telco leader PLDT Inc. has formed a new unit under its technology arm, delegating it with the task of building and operating...
Business
fbtw
PSAC welcomes Blinken&rsquo;s bid to deepen bilateral ties

PSAC welcomes Blinken’s bid to deepen bilateral ties

15 hours ago
Private sector leaders have extended their full support to President Marcos as he deepened ties with the United States during...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with