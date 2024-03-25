^

Headlines

DA, DTI urged to enforce stricter price monitoring during Holy Week

Philstar.com
March 25, 2024 | 6:39pm
DA, DTI urged to enforce stricter price monitoring during Holy Week
Salmon and pampano are laid out in a market stall during an inspection by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.
Release / Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker has called on the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Trade and Industry to keep an eye on possible price surges during the Holy Week and set suggested retail price on basic commodities.

Rep. Wilber Lee (Agri Partylist) said that while prices of vegetable and fish are expected to go up during the Holy Week, the DA and the DTI should strictly monitor prices to ensure they are within range.

The DA said last week it was expecting a 10 to 20% increase in the retail price of fish during the Holy Week.

The department, however, assured that there was an ample supply of fish even as more buyers are expected to snap up fish for the Holy Week.

"The DA and DTI should watch out for those who might take advantage of this by increasing the prices of their products to an unfair price," Lee said in Filipino. 

“If there is ample supply of fish, then the price increases should not be so significant even though it is the Holy Week,” he added.
 
Catholics typically practice fasting and abstinence from meat during Holy Week, which leads to a spike in demand for fish.

DA's latest price bulletin as of March 22 showed that milkfish or bangus in Metro Manila were priced at P150 and P220 per kilo, while tilapia ranged from P120 to P160 per kilo.

Meanwhile, local round scad ranged from P180 to P300 per kilo, while imported round scad was priced at P180 to P200 per kilo. Indian mackerel's price ranged from P280 to P350 per kilo.

Lee also called on the DA to replicate its price monitoring on a provincial or regional level as it only releases regular price monitoring updates for Metro Manila.

vuukle comment

AGRICULTURE

FISH

HOLY WEEK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PSA opens PhilSys registration for ages 1 to 4

PSA opens PhilSys registration for ages 1 to 4

By Louella Desiderio | 19 hours ago
Children ages one to four years old can now register with the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) for the national...
Headlines
fbtw
United States: China disregarding international sea law

United States: China disregarding international sea law

By Pia Lee-Brago | 19 hours ago
The United States denounced China’s aggression in the West Philippine Sea on Saturday, which injured three Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves gets 15 more days in Timor-Leste

Teves gets 15 more days in Timor-Leste

By Daphne Galvez | 19 hours ago
The detention of expelled Negros Oriental congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. in East Timor has been extended by a local court for...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines says three soldiers hurt by China water cannon

Philippines says three soldiers hurt by China water cannon

11 hours ago
Three Philippine troops were injured in the latest China Coast Guard water cannon attack on a Filipino supply vessel near...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos: Spread kindness, selflessness this Holy Week

President Marcos: Spread kindness, selflessness this Holy Week

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
President Marcos joined Filipino Catholics in marking the beginning of the Holy Week on Palm Sunday, reminding the faithful...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;P7 billion senior high vouchers went to non-poor&rsquo;

‘P7 billion senior high vouchers went to non-poor’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
Aside from around 19,000 “ghosts” or undocumented students receiving government assistance, more than P7 billion...
Headlines
fbtw
United Kingdom government recognizes University of the Philippines scientists&rsquo; achievements

United Kingdom government recognizes University of the Philippines scientists’ achievements

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
Two scientists at the University of the Philippines-Diliman were recognized by the British government for their contributions...
Headlines
fbtw
Workers seek Church help on wage hike

Workers seek Church help on wage hike

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
The Federation of Free Workers (FFW) is seeking the intervention of the Catholic Church for immediate passage of the pending...
Headlines
fbtw
Consider alliances with Netherlands, Norway, DFA urged

Consider alliances with Netherlands, Norway, DFA urged

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs should consider alliances with non-defense allies like Norway, the Netherlands and other...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with